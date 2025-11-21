Evolve Foundation Launches Sustainable Futures Framework for Clean Energy Workforce

Introduction to Evolve Foundation’s Groundbreaking Model

Evolve Foundation is proud to announce the official launch of its Sustainable Futures Framework, a pioneering model designed to transform the clean energy workforce development landscape. The framework represents a bold shift from traditional training programs, incorporating holistic support that goes beyond job placement. This innovative approach includes counseling, financial advising, and comprehensive case management, offering system-impacted individuals the tools and resources needed for long-term career success.

The Sustainable Futures Framework sets itself apart from other workforce development programs by emphasizing long-term impact. Evolve Foundation not only tracks the immediate success of its participants but also commits to collecting 12-month retention data, ensuring that the individuals they place into clean energy careers remain employed and supported throughout their journey.

AI-Driven Evolve OS: A Game Changer for Workforce Development

At the center of Evolve Foundation’s impact is Evolve OS, a proprietary technology platform designed to support both participants and employers with seamless, real-time assistance. Its AI-driven Support Hub functions as a training and career copilot—guiding participants through challenges, answering questions instantly, and keeping them on track from enrollment to job placement.

Evolve OS also integrates two powerful compliance tools. The Compliance Analyzer helps solar companies participating in CEJA incentive programs navigate their compliance plan submissions with clarity and confidence. Meanwhile, the CEJA Copilot chatbot breaks down CEJA’s complex legal language into simple, accessible terms—supporting both employers and individuals as they move through training, hiring, and long-term career development.

Together, these tools create a smooth, informed bridge between training, compliance, and employment readiness.

This platform represents a critical innovation in workforce development, addressing the fragmentation of the industry by providing an all-in-one solution to both training and ongoing career support. The proprietary technology enables Evolve Foundation to scale its efforts, providing sustainable, long-term solutions for the clean energy sector.

Strategic Industry Partnership: The Oglesby Project

Evolve Foundation is also excited to announce a major partnership with Knobelsdorff Energy, aimed at advancing the Oglesby Project, a new training facility designed to provide high-quality solar career education. This collaboration is a key milestone in the foundation’s mission to develop cutting-edge infrastructure that prepares individuals for clean energy jobs.

The Oglesby Project is poised to become one of the most fundable training facilities in the country, bringing together industry leaders and experts to support the next generation of clean energy professionals. This partnership represents not only an expansion of Evolve’s reach but also a major step toward addressing the growing demand for skilled workers in the renewable energy sector.

Holistic Support for System-Impacted Individuals

What truly sets Evolve Foundation apart is its commitment to the whole person. In addition to job training, participants benefit from personalized services such as financial advising and counseling, ensuring that they are equipped with the skills and resources needed to thrive in their personal and professional lives. This comprehensive approach helps break down the barriers that prevent many individuals from succeeding in the workforce.

The Path Forward: Scaling the Sustainable Futures Framework

Evolve Foundation’s Sustainable Futures Framework is more than just a local initiative. With its proprietary Evolve OS platform, innovative partnerships, and commitment to long-term support, the model is designed for scalability. Evolve Foundation envisions a future where this framework is adopted across the nation, providing sustainable, high-quality workforce development programs in the clean energy sector and beyond.

As part of its ongoing mission, Evolve Foundation is exploring opportunities to expand its partnerships with other organizations in the skilled trades and clean energy sectors. Through collaboration and innovation, Evolve is setting the standard for what workforce development can and should be, providing lasting change for both participants and employers alike.

About Evolve Foundation

Evolve Foundation is dedicated to transforming the clean energy workforce development ecosystem through its innovative Sustainable Futures Framework. The organization partners with solar trainers and employers to provide system-impacted individuals with the skills, support, and long-term guidance needed to succeed in the clean energy sector. Since its inception, Evolve Foundation has placed over 40 individuals into long-term solar careers and continues to expand its impact through partnerships and technology solutions like the Evolve OS platform.

Christopher Edwards

Evolve Foundation

Program Director

Phone: +17733104589

Email: admin@evolvefoundation.us

