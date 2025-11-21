ChatGPT Launches Group Chats Worldwide

ChatGPT is rolling out group chats globally across all Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans, OpenAI said Thursday, expanding access just a week after piloting the feature in select regions like Japan and New Zealand.

The update lets users collaborate with each other and ChatGPT in a single shared conversation, shifting the product from a one-to-one assistant to a group workspace. OpenAI says the feature is designed for coordinating trips, co-writing documents, settling debates, and working through research together while ChatGPT helps search, summarize, and compare information.

Up to 20 people can join a group chat once they accept an invite. Each participant’s personal settings and memory remain private. To start a group chat, users tap the people icon and add participants or share an invite link, then set up a short profile with their name, username, and photo.

Adding new members to an existing chat generates a fresh conversation, leaving the original thread untouched.

ChatGPT can stay silent during group discussions until tagged, and can react to messages with emojis or reference profile images. OpenAI sees the update as part of a broader push to make ChatGPT more social and collaborative rather than a single-user tool.

“Over time, we see ChatGPT playing a more active role in real group conversations, helping people plan, create, and take action together,” the company said in an email to TechCrunch.

The launch follows the release of GPT-5.1 earlier this month, which introduced Instant and Thinking modes. It also comes after OpenAI’s September debut of Sora, a social app where users generate and share AI-created videos on an algorithmic feed.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

