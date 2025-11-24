DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Roblox CEO Pushes Back During Podcast Questions About Child Safety

ByJolyen

Nov 24, 2025

Roblox CEO Pushes Back During Podcast Questions About Child Safety

Roblox CEO Dave Baszucki joined The New York Times’ Hard Fork podcast to discuss the company’s new age verification feature, but the conversation shifted repeatedly toward child safety, prompting increasingly tense exchanges. Baszucki outlined the upcoming requirement for users who want access to Roblox’s messaging tools: a face scan submission. As hosts pressed on broader safety issues, Baszucki became noticeably frustrated.

Age Verification Feature Introduced

At the start of the interview, Baszucki explained the mechanics of the new verification system. Users seeking to use Roblox’s messaging features must provide a face scan. He described this step as part of an effort to introduce stronger age barriers across the platform.

The hosts then referenced a report alleging that Roblox had prioritised growth over safety. When asked to respond, Baszucki replied, “Fun. Let’s keep going down this,” signalling impatience with the direction of the discussion.

Host Questions Prompt Sharper Tone

Co-host Kevin Roose said that improving Roblox’s internal AI systems would help bolster child safety. Baszucki immediately emphasised alignment between the hosts’ point and Roblox’s policies, saying, “Good, so you’re aligning with what we did. High-five.”

He added that his intention in joining the show was to address a wide range of topics, not to stay on one theme. “And I want to highlight, I came here because I love your podcast and came to talk about everything,” he said. “So if our PR people said, ‘Let’s talk about age-gating for an hour,’ I’m up for it, but I love your pod. I thought I came here to talk about everything.”

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Private School Social Circles and False Promises Exposed in £1m Glastonbury Ticket Scam
Nov 24, 2025 Jolyen
London Moves Closer to Introducing Tourist Levy Under New Devolution Powers
Nov 24, 2025 Jolyen
Japan Bets on Hokkaido to Become a New Global Semiconductor Hub
Nov 24, 2025 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801