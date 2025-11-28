At the 2025 Hengdian Film Festival Micro-Short Drama Night, one of China’s most influential events in the short-form entertainment industry, held on November 2, 2025 (Beijing Time) — Xili Quanming (熙丽泉鸣) was recognized with the Overseas Brand of the Year Award, alongside leading studios including ShortMax, Playlet, Stardust, TVContent, Republic, Judian Short Drama, Rongliang Short Drama, Guanghe Century, Huayu International, and Bongda Entertainment.

The Overseas Brand of the Year award celebrates studios that have significantly contributed to bringing Chinese short-form content to international audiences. Hosted by the Hengdian Group, the award ceremony is considered a key benchmark of excellence in China’s rapidly expanding micro-drama market.

Hengdian, home to the world’s largest film-and-television production base, has become the center of China’s short-form ecosystem—its annual festival now serving as the most authoritative platform recognizing innovation and professionalism in this emerging industry.

Shuainan (Shannon) Yang, co-founder of Xili Quanming, has been a driving force in shaping the company’s international direction. Based between New York and Hangzhou, Yang represents a new generation of producers who merge creative intuition with structural precision. She focuses on short-form content, recognizing its potential to become a universal storytelling language.

Her credits include several globally distributed short-form series such as Forbidden Desires: Alpha’s Love and Chasing My Rejected Wife, which together have accumulated more than 300 million views across ShortMax and other streaming platforms.

Yang’s productions are noted for their efficient, standardized workflows and their emotional accessibility across cultures—demonstrating how industrial discipline and authentic feeling can coexist within one-minute narratives.

“Our goal is to build a production model that travels,” Yang said. “Cultures and languages may differ, but emotion is universal. The key is to preserve the emotional integrity of a story even as its details adapt.”

Beyond production, Yang also advocates for education and professional development in the short-drama field. Through partnerships with universities and creative incubators, she has helped establish training programs that introduce structured storytelling and cross-cultural collaboration to emerging creators.

About Xili Quanming (熙丽泉鸣)

Founded in Hangzhou in 2023, Xili Quanming develops and distributes vertical short dramas for global audiences. The company collaborates with film schools, streaming platforms, and production houses to create scalable, emotionally resonant content and to advance international co-production standards.