Law Mother Founder Pamela Garrett Announces “Wealthy Ever After” to Empower Families in Building Generational Wealth

Introducing “Wealthy Ever After” by Pamela Garrett

Pamela Garrett, JD, founder of Law Mother LLC, is proud to announce the release of her groundbreaking book, Wealthy Ever After. Known for her simple, actionable steps in personal finance and estate planning, Garrett’s new book offers a powerful, straightforward approach for families aiming to build and protect generational wealth.

The book introduces Garrett’s signature Grow Multiply Protect system, which simplifies complex financial and legal concepts, making them accessible to families across the United States. For millions, wealth-building can feel overwhelming or unattainable. Garrett’s work, however, turns this narrative around, offering easy-to-follow strategies for everyday families looking to secure their future.

Garrett’s journey to becoming one of the nation’s most trusted voices on wealth and legacy began in 2019 when she founded Law Mother, a law firm that specializes in estate planning and asset protection. Despite starting her firm during one of the most challenging periods, right before a global pandemic, Garrett’s mission remained clear: to help families protect their homes, savings, and loved ones. Since then, her platform has grown to over 3 million followers, making her a prominent figure in personal finance and legal circles.

A Simple System to Transform Financial Futures

The core of Wealthy Ever After is Garrett’s Grow Multiply Protect system. This approach addresses the three pillars of wealth-building:

Grow: Establishing smart, sustainable financial habits. Multiply: Building wealth through disciplined investing. Protect: Safeguarding assets with solid legal planning.

Garrett’s system is designed to help families build wealth at their own pace, without the confusion or overwhelming jargon often associated with personal finance or legal planning. As Garrett explains in the book, “Generational wealth is built one simple step at a time. When families grow their money, multiply their savings, and protect what they build, they change their entire future.”

With the Wealthy Ever After system, Garrett demonstrates that financial success is not just about accumulating wealth, it’s about creating a legacy that can be passed down for generations. The book provides clear, actionable steps that empower readers to take control of their financial destiny while ensuring that their wealth is protected for future generations.

Helping Families Protect What Matters Most

In addition to Wealthy Ever After, Garrett has developed various programs to support her mission of simplifying financial and legal planning for families. These include The Wealth Club, the Find Hidden Money Challenge, and the Sorry I’m Dead Now What Kit, all of which focus on helping families save more, get organized, and protect their wealth.

Garrett’s approach stands out for its warmth and accessibility. She understands that many families are intimidated by complex financial or legal discussions. By using humor, real-life examples, and her own experiences as a mother and business owner, Garrett breaks down barriers and makes these essential topics approachable.

As she shares, “Families do not need perfect timing. They need simple habits that work in any economy. Small steps create big safety.” Through her efforts, Garrett has earned recognition from major organizations, including being named to the Super Lawyers list and ranked as one of the Top Personal Finance Influencers in the U.S. by Feedspot. In addition, Garrett was named one of the Top 5 Financial Influencers by Feedspot, as well as one of the Top 3 Female Financial Influencers.

A Message of Hope and Resilience

Garrett’s personal story of resilience is one that resonates deeply with her followers. Starting her law firm with a zero percent credit card, Garrett was soon faced with an unexpected pregnancy and the challenges of a global pandemic. However, she persevered, building her firm into a successful seven-figure business while raising two young children. Through sleepless nights and early morning video shoots, she cultivated a passionate community that now spans millions of people.

Garrett’s experience speaks to her unwavering commitment to helping families safeguard their futures. Her law firm, with locations in Colorado and Michigan, has already helped thousands of families protect their assets, and Wealthy Ever After is the next step in her mission to make financial security accessible to everyone.

Recognition and Accolades

Pamela Garrett has earned recognition for her contributions to estate planning , including being named to the Colorado Super Lawyers list, recognized as a Top Estate Planning Lawyer by 5280 Magazine, and awarded Top Lawyer by Colorado Parent Magazine. These accolades highlight her expertise and dedication to helping families navigate their financial futures.

About Law Mother

Pamela Maass Garrett, JD, is the founder of Law Mother LLC, a leading estate planning and asset protection law firm serving families in Colorado and Michigan. With over 3 million followers, Garrett has become one of America’s most trusted voices on wealth, legacy, and protection. She is the bestselling author of Legally Ever After and Wealthy Ever After, and her work has been featured on national media, including The Drew Barrymore Show. Through her work, Garrett empowers families to make smart financial decisions and secure their futures, blending law, money, and family protection into one simple system.

For more information about Pamela Garrett and Law Mother, please visit TheLawMother.com .

Media Contact:

Pamela Garrett, JD

Law Mother LLC

Founder

Phone: (720) 706 0036

Email: info@lawmotherco.com

