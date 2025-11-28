Escapegoats Anonymous to Host “I Made My Family Disappear!” Christmas Day Celebration

Escapegoats Anonymous, a support group designed for individuals who are estranged from toxic family members, is proud to announce its inaugural online Christmas Day event, “I Made My Family Disappear!” The event will take place on Christmas Day at 9pm GMT/4pm EST/1pm PST and is open to anyone who has chosen to go no-contact with harmful family members.

This groundbreaking event aims to offer a safe, healing space for people who may otherwise feel isolated or stigmatized during the holiday season. It includes an engaging lineup of themed games, such as “Pin the Tail on the Flying Monkey,” “Blame Game Bingo,” and “The Silent Treatment Talent Show,” all designed to bring joy, connection, and a sense of community to those in need.

Creating a Safe Space for Estranged Individuals

Escapegoats Anonymous, founded by Bella Devorah, a survivor of family scapegoating abuse, offers a unique, non-judgmental support system for people who have been forced to separate from toxic or abusive family environments. While similar to support groups like Alcoholics Anonymous, the group focuses specifically on helping people navigate the emotional challenges of estrangement, providing members with a platform to share their experiences and find healing.

The holiday season can be an especially challenging time for those estranged from their families, and Escapegoats Anonymous hopes to help people cope with the isolation that often accompanies this difficult decision. “For many of us, cutting ties with family members is not a choice but a necessary act of self-preservation,” said Bella Devorah. “This Christmas Day event is an opportunity for people to experience the power of community and healing, without the toxic dynamics that are often present during traditional holiday gatherings.”

The Personal Journey Behind Escapegoats Anonymous

Bella Devorah’s personal journey as a survivor of family scapegoating abuse has been instrumental in shaping the mission of Escapegoats Anonymous. As a trained neuroscience coach, Bella now uses her expertise to help others reframe the trauma they’ve experienced into powerful life skills. Her own story of overcoming family abuse, which included emotional, psychological, and even violent abuse, has allowed her to connect deeply with others in similar situations.

“My mission is to help survivors of toxic family dynamics reframe the characteristics they developed during abuse into qualities that will help them succeed in life,” Bella explained. “The forced independence we develop in these situations often turns into exceptional leadership skills, and overthinking becomes strategic thinking. My goal is to help people realize the immense value they possess, even after experiencing years of harm.”

A Unique Approach to Family Estrangement

Escapegoats Anonymous takes a novel approach to family estrangement by maintaining complete anonymity for its members. This policy aims to protect individuals from the shame or stigma often associated with going no-contact. As Bella points out, public figures, including Oprah Winfrey, have referred to the decision to go no-contact as a “trend,” which further invalidates the legitimate reasons some individuals must sever ties with their families. “ Sadly, the only thing trending is the denial of abusive parents.”

The group emphasizes that estrangement is a deeply personal decision that, in many cases, is necessary for emotional survival. “We recognize the intense emotional toll that estrangement can take, and our goal is to offer support in a way that validates people’s experiences, while also fostering resilience and personal growth,” said Bella.

The “I Made My Family Disappear!” Christmas Day Event

Tickets for the “I Made My Family Disappear!” online Christmas Day events are available for a suggested donation of £27, which will cover the costs of hosting and allow room for those who might not be financially able to attend. 10% of all profits will be donated to Nacoa, the UK’s leading charity for those affected by their parents’ alcoholism. The event is designed to bring together individuals from all walks of life who have chosen to break free from toxic family dynamics.

“In addition to the games and activities, we’ll be providing a space for participants to share their stories, reflect on their experiences, and celebrate the strength it takes to walk away from abusive situations,” Bella said. “It’s an opportunity to connect with people who truly understand and find solace in that connection.”

About Escapegoats Anonymous

Escapegoats Anonymous is a support group designed for individuals who have chosen to go no-contact with toxic family members. Founded by Bella Devorah, a survivor of family scapegoating abuse, the group provides a safe, anonymous space for members to share their experiences, receive support, and find healing. Through structured activities, discussions, and events, Escapegoats Anonymous helps individuals reframe their trauma into leadership qualities that foster resilience and personal growth.

For more information, visit www.escapegoatsanonymous.com , or follow Escapegoats Anonymous on Instagram at @escapegoats_anonymous and TikTok at @escapegoatsanonymous .

