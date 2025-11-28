Balkan Trails Announces Expansion to New Balkan Destinations in 2026

Balkan Trails Expands Offerings with New Balkan Destinations for 2026

Balkan Trails, a well-established Romanian tour operator known for offering personalized private tours to the Balkan region, is pleased to announce its expansion to four additional countries: Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Serbia. Starting in 2026, these countries will join the company’s existing destinations, which include Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova. The move underscores Balkan Trails’ commitment to providing unique, customizable travel experiences that introduce clients to the rich cultural and historical landscapes of the Balkans.

Founded in 2009 by husband-and-wife team Vlad Trestian and Zoe Trestian, Balkan Trails has carved out a reputation as a boutique tour operator, specializing in offering tailor-made travel experiences to individuals and small groups. With over 350 5-star reviews across platforms such as Google, Trustpilot, and TripAdvisor, the company is known for its flexible itineraries, personalized service, and deep knowledge of the region. This expansion marks the next chapter in the company’s growth and its desire to showcase the diversity and beauty of the Balkan Peninsula.

New Destinations, New Experiences

The addition of Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Serbia to the Balkan Trails portfolio presents new opportunities for travelers to explore the lesser-known corners of the Balkans. These countries are rich in history, culture, and natural beauty, offering travelers the chance to immerse themselves in authentic local experiences. From exploring ancient archaeological sites in Albania to enjoying the vibrant urban life of Belgrade, Serbia, Balkan Trails’ new itineraries will be carefully curated to provide a truly unique perspective on these countries.

“Our goal is to offer our clients an authentic and intimate experience of the Balkan region, focusing on both well-known destinations and off-the-beaten-path gems,” said Vlad Trestian, Founder and Owner of Balkan Trails. “With our extensive local knowledge and personalized approach, we are confident that these new destinations will enhance our guests’ travel experiences.”

Personalized Tours with a Focus on Local Culture

Balkan Trails has built its reputation by offering highly customized itineraries that are tailored to the specific interests and preferences of its clients. The company prides itself on being flexible, working closely with each traveler to create the perfect travel plan. This flexibility is a hallmark of their service, allowing travelers to change their plans on the fly, whether they wish to add new sights or spend more time at a particular location.

In addition to the flexibility of their itineraries, Balkan Trails emphasizes local culture and authentic experiences. Guests are encouraged to engage with local communities through activities such as visits to traditional markets, artisan workshops, and cooking classes at some of the best restaurants in the region. The company also offers exclusive wine tastings, private tours of hidden cultural landmarks, and hands-on experiences with local craftspeople.

The Advantages of Traveling with a Family-Run Business

What sets Balkan Trails apart from many of its competitors is its status as a family-run business. Unlike larger, more impersonal tour operators, Balkan Trails has cultivated a deep understanding of the region through its own familial ties and local connections. This allows the company to offer experiences that go beyond traditional tourist itineraries, providing guests with a more in-depth understanding of the countries, cultures, and people they visit.

“We have a level of flexibility and insight that larger corporations can’t match,” said Zoe Trestian, Co-founder of Balkan Trails. “Our team works with each client individually, ensuring that their trip is more than just sightseeing – it’s an immersion into the essence of the Balkans.”

A Commitment to Quality and Service

Balkan Trails’ dedication to offering a high-quality, personalized experience is reflected in the feedback it receives from its clients. The company has amassed over 350 5-star reviews on platforms like Google, Trustpilot, and TripAdvisor, with guests consistently praising the knowledgeable and personable guides, as well as the carefully selected hotels, many of which are locally-owned, boutique-style properties that provide a more intimate experience.

By offering travelers the opportunity to experience the Balkans in a way that few other tour operators can, Balkan Trails has become a trusted name for those seeking a more authentic and flexible travel experience in the region.

About Balkan Trails

Balkan Trails is a family-owned Romanian tour operator founded in 2009 by Vlad and Zoe Trestian. The company specializes in providing customizable, private tours to the Balkan region, including Romania, Bulgaria, and starting in 2026, Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Serbia. With a focus on authentic experiences, local culture, and personalized itineraries, Balkan Trails has become a leader in the region’s tourism industry, offering guests a truly immersive travel experience.

