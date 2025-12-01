French Snail Farm Reports €90,000 Theft Ahead of Holiday Season

Farm Describes Major Loss Before Peak Demand

A farm in northern France that supplies gourmet restaurants has reported the theft of €90,000 (£79,000; $104,000) worth of snails, describing the incident as a severe setback just before the holiday season. L’Escargot Des Grands Crus, located in Bouzy near Reims, said its entire stock of fresh and frozen snails had been stolen. The farm shared the news in a statement that called the situation “a shock, an incomprehension, and a real blow to the entire team.”

Details of the Break-In and Police Response

The thieves entered the property overnight into Monday by cutting through a border fence before breaking into farm buildings, according to Franceinfo. Although the theft occurred early in the week, the farm filed a complaint with police several days later. Officers are now investigating the case, while the business is working to rebuild its supply to meet holiday orders.

Impact on Production and Holiday Sales

Edible snails, or escargots, are typically prepared in garlic butter or wine and are a popular delicacy in France. Producers see increased demand in December, when customers buy the dish for Christmas and New Year celebrations. Photos taken after the theft show shelves and fridges almost entirely emptied of snail products.

Jean-Mathieu Dauvergne, the farm’s manager, told Franceinfo that “a whole section of finished products was stolen from the store, and raw material stock from my laboratory.” He said the missing goods represented the farm’s full end-of-year supply. “We had just the right amount to get through the holidays without any worries,” he added.

Customers and Restaurants Affected

L’Escargot Des Grands Crus supplies restaurants, including the Michelin-starred Les Crayères in Reims, as well as delicatessens and private clients. The farm said it is attempting to restock quickly to fulfil seasonal orders despite the scale of the loss.

