Masters of Home Care Launches National Consulting Platform Led by Inc. 5000 CEO Justin Currie

Redefining Success in the Home Care Industry

Masters of Home Care, founded by Justin Currie, officially announces the expansion of its national consulting platform dedicated to helping home care entrepreneurs build scalable, profitable, and automated businesses. The consulting initiative, which has been active for several years, has already helped numerous agency owners achieve significant growth. The launch follows his company’s recognition on the Inc. 5000 list in both 2024 and 2025, cementing Currie’s reputation as one of the most influential leaders in the home care sector.

Currie’s consulting initiative focuses on transferring the proven strategies that propelled his own agency’s growth to thousands of emerging home care owners across the United States. Through tailored mentorship programs, operational system development, and sales optimization frameworks, Masters of Home Care aims to reshape how agencies grow and sustain success in an increasingly competitive market.

Recent Award Recognition: Best Home Care Business Strategist in the U.S.

Masters of Home Care recently received the Best Home Care Business Strategist in the United States of 2025 award from the Evergreen Awards. This prestigious recognition honors the company’s outstanding leadership and transformative impact on the home care industry. Masters of Home Care’s innovative approach has enabled countless entrepreneurs to scale their operations with enhanced efficiency and profitability, further solidifying the company’s position as a leader in the home care consulting space.

The award acknowledges the company’s ability to guide agencies through the complexities of business operations and help owners optimize their systems to achieve sustained growth. This accolade underscores Justin Currie’s exceptional track record of mentoring clients to success, with his strategies resulting in net profit margins of over 20%more than double the industry average.

Building Systems That Scale

At the core of Masters of Home Care’s consulting model is a focus on systemization—building replicable processes that allow agency owners to remove themselves from day-to-day operations while maintaining consistency in care delivery and profitability. Currie explains that too many entrepreneurs become trapped managing every operational detail, leaving little room for strategic growth.

“My mission is to show owners that they can scale without sacrificing their time or the quality of care,” said Justin Currie, Founder of Masters of Home Care. “By creating systems and hiring the right team members, agency owners can step back, let their businesses grow on autopilot, and focus on long-term expansion.”

This approach has already proven successful in Currie’s own ventures, where streamlined systems, high client retention, and optimized staffing models led to profit margins exceeding 20 percent more than double the industry average.

From Startup to Inc. 5000 Recognition

Currie’s entrepreneurial journey began with the founding of his first home care agency, built from the ground up without outside funding. Through a disciplined focus on client experience, caregiver satisfaction, and data-driven growth strategies, his company quickly scaled into one of the region’s fastest-growing agencies.

His achievements have earned national attention: Currie’s home care agency was ranked #3691 on the Inc. 5000 list in 2024 and climbed to #2120 in 2025. The company also secured the #171 spot on Inc. Magazine’s regional list of fastest-growing companies in the Northeast, while Currie himself was recognized as a Philadelphia Titan 100 Honoree among top CEOs in the region. These milestones, combined with a successful private equity partnership in 2025, demonstrate the effectiveness of Currie’s systems and strategic vision—the same principles he now teaches through Masters of Home Care.

Mentorship Rooted in Experience

Masters of Home Care’s consulting services are built around one simple premise: results-driven mentorship from a founder who has achieved measurable, repeatable success. The company has already worked with many entrepreneurs to guide them through core areas such as marketing, sales systems, recruitment, retention, and leadership development. Currie’s clients typically experience significant gains in profitability and efficiency, with many surpassing industry averages in both client satisfaction and revenue growth. On average, his 1:1 mentorship clients report profit margins of over 20 percent, with client retention rates well above the norm and average client profit exceeding $24,000.

“Everything I teach has been tested within my own operations,” Currie explained. “My own agency is being used as a laboratory for innovation, where we can refine strategies before sharing them with other business owners. That’s how we ensure everything we deliver produces measurable impact.”

Setting New Standards for Home Care Growth

The home care industry continues to evolve, driven by demographic shifts, regulatory change, and increasing demand for quality in-home support. Masters of Home Care positions itself at the forefront of this transformation, offering agency owners a roadmap for sustainable expansion through clarity, structure, and accountability.

By focusing on process automation, strategic recruitment, and brand differentiation, Currie’s consulting framework empowers agencies to achieve consistent growth without compromising service standards. This focus on systems-based success sets Masters of Home Care apart in a field where most owners struggle with burnout and limited scalability.

About Masters of Home Care

Masters of Home Care is a U.S.-based consulting firm founded by Justin Currie, an Inc. 5000 CEO and Philadelphia Titan 100 Honoree. The company helps home care entrepreneurs scale their businesses through proven systems, operational automation, and leadership development. By combining hands-on mentorship with data-driven strategies, Masters of Home Care enables agencies to grow profitably and sustainably in a competitive industry.

For more information, visit www.mastersofhomecare.com .

