Rhythm Lines LLC Announces Official Launch as Entertainment Agency

Rhythm Lines LLC has announced its official launch as a full service entertainment and creative production agency built to support artists, brands, and businesses with professional quality media services. The company reports that its mission is centered on providing accessible resources for creators while maintaining a community oriented structure that emphasizes collaboration, independence, and artistic ownership. The launch marks the next stage in the evolution of the agency, which has grown from local creative work in Michigan into a broader service platform for digital creators and small businesses.

Based in Michigan, founder and CEO Jake Viktor provides production services that meet industry standards for audio, video, graphics, and branding. Rhythm Lines LLC states that its services are designed to help clients present their work with clarity and professionalism. Viktor noted that the agency is committed to maintaining a supportive environment for all creators. He stated that “we are a family and community not just a business” and added that “we treat our clients like family” to reflect the company’s focus on long term creative development.

The agency reports that it has collaborated with artists across multiple genres and experience levels. Past work included projects with musicians in the Ann Arbor area, including collaborations with Peter Madcat Ruth. Rhythm Lines LLC credits these early partnerships with helping define its current emphasis on providing a supportive structure for artists while preserving their ownership rights. Viktor explained that “we believe we do not own rights to the clients work” and stated that “we just help them get it out there” to show the company’s intention to provide resources rather than restrictive contracts.

Expanding Services for Modern Creative Needs

Rhythm Lines LLC offers a wide range of production services designed for creators seeking high quality media. These include music production, mixing and mastering, commercial voiceovers, radio ready audio, and original compositions. The agency also provides video editing services, including cinematic edits, promotional content, event recaps, artist showcases, branded videos, and social media focused projects. Rhythm Lines LLC reports that its use of software such as Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Audition, Illustrator, and Avid Pro Tools allows it to maintain consistent production standards.

Graphic design and branding support also form part of the agency’s offerings. Rhythm Lines LLC creates cover art, merchandise designs, posters, flyers, thumbnails, and complete social media branding packages. The company also develops professional logos built for scalability and for use across digital, print, merchandise, and trademark applications. The agency states that these services are intended to provide clients with cohesive brand presentation across platforms.

As part of its business services, Rhythm Lines LLC offers a commercial production package priced at 500 dollars. This includes one professionally filmed commercial, as well as two interviews. One interview features the business owner and the other features a customer. The videos include scrolling credits at the beginning and end. A completed example of this package can be seen in the company’s collaboration with M and M Eats and Sweet Treats, where Rhythm Lines LLC produced promotional media to support marketing efforts for the local food truck.

Building Community Through Artists Corner

In addition to production services, Rhythm Lines LLC has expanded its work through a digital artists community known as Artists Corner. This community operates as a creative space on TikTok and supports emerging and established talent across multiple artistic fields. Artists Corner functions as a place where musicians, chefs, painters, designers, and other creators can perform, share their work, and connect with others. The space promotes an environment where talent is discovered and supported. Artists Corner welcomes participants aged eighteen and older.

Jake Viktor serves as an influencer and creative host for the community. He organizes talent shows on TikTok through the community page at the handle artistscornerartistshub. These shows provide performance opportunities and community engagement for creators who seek exposure in a collaborative setting. Rhythm Lines LLC reports that the talent shows are part of a broader effort to give artists accessible platforms to grow their visibility.

The agency also supports Artists Corner Radio, a community based radio station that provides an additional outlet for showcasing creative work. The station highlights performances, interviews, and community programming to extend opportunities to a wider audience. Rhythm Lines LLC views both Artists Corner and Artists Corner Radio as integral parts of its commitment to building a supportive ecosystem for creative development.

Establishing a Foundation for Long Term Growth

The launch of Rhythm Lines LLC formalizes the work that began in 2018 when the company originally operated under the name Logan Live. Inspired by creative interests, the earlier name represented an early stage of development. As the business expanded, the new name Rhythm Lines LLC was adopted to better convey the company’s focus on energy, creativity, and artistic connection. The agency states that the official launch marks the beginning of a continued effort to support independent creators while offering professional media services.

Rhythm Lines LLC is a Michigan based entertainment and creative production agency offering music production, video editing, graphic design, branding, and commercial media services. The company also operates Artists Corner and Artists Corner Radio, two community spaces that support creative talent through digital engagement and performance opportunities. Rhythm Lines LLC provides industry standard production resources while maintaining an artist first approach.

