The Children’s Publisher Changing School Culture: Purple Diamond Press Expands Its National Footprint

Empowering Young Readers Through Inclusion and Diversity

Purple Diamond Press Inc, an award-winning children’s publishing company, continues to make waves in the world of children’s literature with its unwavering commitment to inclusivity, empowerment, and representation. Recently, the company announced its continued growth, highlighting new educational initiatives and its successful launch of the What If We Were® brand, a movement already reaching classrooms nationwide.

Founded by bestselling author and CEO, C.M. Harris, Purple Diamond Press has rapidly established itself as a leader in the creation of diverse children’s literature. The company’s catalog is home to a broad range of children’s titles, many of which address themes such as kindness, diversity, financial literacy, disability awareness, and emotional wellness. With more than a dozen celebrated titles including What If We Were All the Same!, Gareth Gets a Job, SEEN, and When We Play the company is dedicated to producing books that do more than just entertain; they aim to inspire and teach young readers valuable life lessons.

Growing National Recognition and Partnerships

In addition to its growing catalog, Purple Diamond Press has attracted significant national recognition, with its flagship title What If We Were All the Same! featured by ABC7 Los Angeles, BBC CBeebies, and the San Francisco 49ers. The San Francisco 49ers, for example, purchased over 2,100 copies of the book, which were donated to Oakland Unified School District to support literacy and inclusion efforts.

These collaborations are just the beginning. In 2024, Purple Diamond Press took a major step forward with the launch of What If We Were®, a trademarked brand now expanding into a series of ten books slated for release through 2027. The What If We Were® brand is already becoming a movement that is helping to inspire empathy, kindness, and mindfulness in young children. With school districts, libraries, and community organizations increasingly recognizing the importance of books that promote positive values, Purple Diamond Press is forging relationships that allow its titles to reach a wide and diverse audience.

Recognition of Excellence:

In addition to these successes, the company’s commitment to excellence in children’s literature has recently been recognized with a prestigious award. Seen, a book written by founder and bestselling author C.M. Harris, was awarded the Silver Medal in the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA) Book Awards for 2025 . This prominent industry award honors exceptional books in the publishing world and is a testament to Purple Diamond Press’s dedication to producing high-quality, impactful works for young readers.

Purple Diamond Press Honored as 2025 Best Children’s Publishing Company for Diversity and Inclusion

Purple Diamond Press has been named the Best Children’s Publishing Company for Diversity and Inclusion in 2025 . This award recognizes their dedication to creating inclusive, empowering literature that addresses themes like kindness, emotional wellness, and disability awareness. Their commitment to fostering empathy and diversity sets them apart in the children’s publishing industry.

A Legacy of Empowering Stories and Community Impact

A key aspect of the company’s mission is its deep involvement in the educational community. Purple Diamond Press has built strong partnerships with schools across the United States, conducting author visits, hosting literacy events, and engaging in book donation programs. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to increase access to books that reflect real-world diversity and foster emotional growth. In 2025, C.M. Harris launched Charity’s Readers for Tomorrow, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit literacy initiative designed to distribute books to underserved communities across the nation.

“We create stories that matter,” said C.M. Harris, the founder and CEO of Purple Diamond Press. “Our mission is to uplift children through literature that reflects the world they live in and teaches them the values of kindness, empathy, and perseverance. Through our school partnerships and literacy programs, we’re helping to shape the next generation of leaders.”

Purple Diamond Press is also recognized for its diversity in representation, particularly in featuring characters with disabilities and children of color in joyful, empowering narratives. The company’s commitment to emotional wellness and social-emotional learning (SEL) is a core part of its publishing philosophy.

A Bright Future: Plans for Expansion and Growth

Looking to the future, Purple Diamond Press is poised for continued growth. The launch of What If We Were® is just the beginning of a larger expansion plan. The company is exploring new distribution channels, including wholesale and retail partnerships, and plans to increase its presence in schools, libraries, and bookstores. In addition, Purple Diamond Press has recently been accepted as a verified seller on Faire.com and procurement with various school districts across the country, further extending its reach to retailers and educators nationwide.

“As we continue to grow, our goal is to build a publishing house that not only creates high-quality books but also fosters a movement that is dedicated to making a lasting impact on children’s literature,” Harris explained. “We want every child to feel seen, valued, and empowered through the stories we tell. In the coming months we will be introducing our newest character who was inspired by the latest book, What If We Were All Kind! A champion for kindness who will present as a reminder that, ‘Every Kind Act Counts’. Tally™️is expected to debut in early 2026.”

About Purple Diamond Press

Purple Diamond Press, Inc. is an award-winning children’s publishing company that specializes in creating inclusive, empowering, and educational books for young readers. Founded by bestselling author C.M. Harris, the company’s mission is to deliver meaningful stories that promote kindness, diversity, emotional wellness, and social-emotional learning. With a growing catalog of diverse titles and national partnerships with schools and organizations, Purple Diamond Press is committed to fostering the next generation of leaders through literature. The company’s flagship brand, What If We Were®, is a movement aimed at inspiring children to imagine a kinder, more inclusive world.

Diagnosed with Charcot Marie-Tooth Disease at the age of three, C.M. Harris has faced more adversity and challenges than one would imagine, but through this journey she is committed more than ever to publish and share children’s books that will not only inspire and motivate children, but also change the way we think and interact with those around us. Making the world more kind, book by book. Purple Diamond Press stands firm in its mission to provide “Books That Make A Difference Worldwide.”

Get Involved

Purple Diamond Press Inc welcomes collaboration with schools, libraries, businesses, and community organizations that share our mission of uplifting children through meaningful, inclusive literature.

To schedule an author visit, explore partnership opportunities, or bring our books into your community, contact us at outreach@purplediamondpress.com.

