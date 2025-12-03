12 Million Dollar in Sales and Four Major Awards: Done For You Sales Agency Redefines Success in the Sales Industry

In less than two years, Done For You Sales Agency has rapidly transformed into one of the UK’s most talked-about sales powerhouses, achieving an impressive £12 million in closed sales, securing four industry awards in just eight months, and expanding its reach globally.

The agency’s innovative approach to sales, where businesses send the leads and the Done For You team does everything else, has proven to be a game changer. Through its elite team of sales professionals, the agency helps clients nurture leads, build trust, and close deals seamlessly, driving exceptional growth with minimal effort from the client.

“We’ve built a system that maximizes revenue for businesses while giving them the time and freedom they need to focus on what matters most,” said Troy Smith, Co-Founder of Done For You Sales Agency. “Our focus is on results, and the numbers speak for themselves.

Industry Recognition: Award-Winning Excellence

In recognition of their outstanding achievements, Done For You Sales Agency has been honored with four prestigious industry awards in under eight months. These accolades include the Best Sales Agency for Business Growth in the UK of 2025, awarded by Best of Best Review . This recognition highlights the agency’s rapid growth, innovative sales strategies, and impressive results, solidifying its position as a leader in the sales industry. These awards are a testament to the agency’s unwavering commitment to excellence, client success, and its transformative impact on the business growth landscape.

A Revolutionary Sales Model That Delivers Results

Done For You Sales Agency offers a radical alternative to the traditional, often stressful sales process. Their streamlined approach focuses on:

Lead Nurturing with Precision – Ensuring that every lead is engaged and nurtured through tailored, effective communication.

Building Rapport and Trust – Establishing long-term relationships with prospects that lead to loyal, high-value customers.

Consistent, Professional Brand Representation – Acting as an extension of your brand, with professionalism and consistency.

Driving Measurable Growth – From first contact to final close, Done For You Sales Agency delivers results that make an impact.

The agency has been pivotal in enabling businesses to scale, offering a seamless sales solution that integrates directly with clients’ existing systems to maximize revenue without the hassle of managing the sales process themselves.

The Dynamic Team Behind the Triumph

The success of Done For You Sales Agency can be attributed to its visionary founders and the dedicated team that drives results:

Troy Smith, Co-Founder

Troy brings a competitive edge and mental resilience from his football and fitness background. His calm, strategic approach has helped him build powerful professional relationships and establish himself as a key leader in the UK sales industry.

Marshall Willock, Co-Founder

A former professional footballer with global experience, Marshall brings energy, charisma, and a no-nonsense communication style to the agency. His winning mentality and ability to close high-value deals make him a standout leader.

Joe Kenny, Sales Director

Joe is known for turning leads into long-term clients through his relationship-building approach. His focus on meaningful conversations and strategic thinking has been instrumental in delivering consistent results.

Together, they lead an exceptional team that is not only focused on closing sales but on creating lasting relationships and driving long-term business growth.

A Mission to Revolutionize Business Growth

Done For You Sales Agency’s mission is simple: to provide done-for-you sales systems that deliver unmatched conversions, sustainable growth, and stress-free selling. The agency works with founders, coaches, agencies, and businesses of all sizes to simplify and optimize their sales processes, enabling them to scale effectively.

The results of their work speak for themselves:

£12 million in sales closed

Four major industry awards in the last eight months

A rapidly growing client base across the UK and beyond

A reputation for delivering world-class sales systems with integrity and strategy

As the agency expands globally, it continues to raise the bar for what’s possible in the sales industry. With a proven track record of success, Done For You Sales Agency is on track to become the number one sales agency in the UK.

The Powerhouse Your Business Needs

For coaches, business owners, and agencies looking to scale quickly and efficiently, Done For You Sales Agency offers a powerful solution. By removing the burden of managing sales, clients can focus on growing their businesses while the experts at Done For You Sales Agency handle lead conversion and revenue growth.

“Let us handle the sales while you focus on doing what you love,” says Varden. “Our team is here to deliver the results you need, and we do it with integrity, professionalism, and a relentless drive for success.”

About Done For You Sales Agency

Done For You Sales Agency is an award-winning sales agency that specializes in providing businesses with done-for-you sales systems. With a team of elite sales professionals, the agency handles everything from lead nurturing to deal closing, delivering measurable results for businesses of all sizes. Having closed over £12 million in sales and earned four industry awards in less than two years, Done For You Sales Agency continues to redefine how modern sales agencies operate, with a growing client base across the UK and expanding globally.

To revolutionize your own sales process, please contact Done For You Sales Agency:

Troy Smith / Marshall Willlock / Joe Kenny

Email: hello@doneforyousalesagency.com

Instagram: @dfysa

Website: www.dfysa.com



Media Contact:

Sophie Ward

CEO, Tanzanite PR

Email: hello@sophie-tanzanitepr.com



