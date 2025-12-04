Bridge Copper Announces Direct Partnerships for Secure Copper Supply Amid Global Shortage

Bridge Copper Announces Direct Mine Partnerships to Secure Copper Supply Amid Growing Global Demand

Bridge Copper, an global copper supply company, has announced the expansion of its operations through direct partnerships with copper mines in Chile and Arizona, USA. This move comes at a critical time when global demand for copper is reaching unprecedented levels, driven by the push toward electrification, renewable energy, electric vehicles, and data centers. By securing a monthly capacity of 50,000 tons of copper concentrate alongside Grade A copper cathodes directly from these mines, Bridge Copper offers a reliable and scalable solution to the increasing shortage of copper, positioning itself as a trusted supplier in the global market.

Founded by Haim Dzindzihashvili, an entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in global trade, Bridge Copper acts as the exclusive overseas sales arm for its mining partners. This partnership structure allows the company to offer real, mine-backed copper supply, giving buyers direct access to high-quality copper in a market increasingly dominated by intermediaries with unreliable access to the physical metal.

“We are proud to announce that our partnerships with mines in Chile and Arizona enable us to provide our clients with significant volume and secure, scalable copper supply,” said Haim Dzindzihashvili, Founder and CEO of Bridge Copper. “Copper demand is soaring, and with many traditional suppliers already fully committed to long-term contracts, we are offering a dependable alternative to companies seeking to secure high-quality copper without uncertainty.”

Direct Mine Partnerships: A New Era for Copper Supply

Bridge Copper’s direct access to copper mines in Chile and Arizona sets it apart from traditional brokers in the copper industry. The company is integrated into the production chain, receiving steady output from its mining partners, and ensuring the timely availability of copper concentrate and Grade A cathodes. This model offers a level of transparency and reliability that is rare in today’s copper market, where many companies are struggling to secure enough physical copper to meet demand.

The company’s mining partners in Chile are ENAMI-authorized, bringing over 80 years of operational experience to the partnership. This longstanding experience, combined with Bridge Copper’s professional execution and strict adherence to transparent procedures, enables the company to deliver copper of the highest quality to its clients. Additionally, Bridge Copper works with trusted logistics providers and leading inspection companies such as SGS to ensure that all copper shipments meet the highest standards of quality and documentation.

“By offering mine-backed supply and a well-structured payment system, we are able to guarantee a reliable copper flow to our customers,” Dzindzihashvili added. “This model ensures that our clients can rely on us for their copper needs, knowing that the material comes directly from the source.”

Meeting the Growing Demand for Copper in the Energy Transition

As global industries transition to cleaner energy solutions, the demand for copper is escalating. Copper is a critical component in the production of renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, and the infrastructure necessary for data centers. However, new large-scale copper mines are scarce, and many existing producers are already tied to long-term contracts, leaving the copper market increasingly constrained.

Bridge Copper’s ability to source copper directly from its mining partners provides a key solution to the supply gap. The company is focused on providing copper to meet the rising demand from Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. A key part of Bridge Copper’s strategy is focusing on markets like India, where demand for copper concentrate is experiencing rapid growth.

“We understand the needs of our customers in these key regions, particularly in India, where the demand for copper concentrate is exploding,” said Shai Dzindzihashvili, a key figure in the company’s strategy. “Our ability to deliver copper from mine to market, backed by a reliable and transparent supply chain, makes us an ideal partner for those seeking a stable copper supply in an increasingly competitive market.”

A Family Legacy Combining Experience and Innovation

Bridge Copper’s success is also driven by a unique combination of experience and innovation. While Haim Dzindzihashvili brings over two decades of trade experience, his son, Shai Dzindzihashvili, is modernizing the company’s approach with a focus on data, digital processes, and new business models. This combination of expertise and forward-thinking technology ensures that Bridge Copper is well-positioned to meet the future needs of the global copper market.

“Our family-led approach blends decades of industry knowledge with a fresh, data-driven perspective,” Shai Dzindzihashvili said. “We’re building a business that not only solves today’s copper supply issues but is prepared for the evolving demands of the energy transition and global trade.”

About Bridge Copper

Bridge Copper is a global copper supply company specializing in copper concentrate and Grade A copper cathodes. By forming direct partnerships with copper mines in Chile and Arizona, Bridge Copper provides its clients with a stable, scalable supply of copper to meet the increasing global demand driven by the energy transition. The company offers transparent and bank-backed payment structures, third-party inspections, and reliable logistics, ensuring that clients receive the highest quality copper on time. Founded by Haim Dzindzihashvili, Bridge Copper leverages more than 25 years of global trade experience and is now being driven forward by a second generation focused on digital innovation and the future of global commodities trade.

Media Contact:

Haim Dzindzihashvili

Founder & CEO, Bridge Copper

Email: hd@bridgecopper.com

Website: Bridge Copper (bridgecopper.com)

LinkedIn: Haim Dzindzihashvili