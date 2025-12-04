Jackson Copeland Foundation Launches in Florida

New Organization Focused on Leukemia Support Intends to Leverage High School Student Volunteers

The Jackson Copeland Foundation has officially launched in Florida with a mission centered on supporting leukemia patients, families, caregivers, and survivors. Created by a Tampa Bay couple in honor of their late son, the foundation aims to address both immediate practical needs and long term research priorities. The organization began receiving donations within its first week and has already assisted two families experiencing urgent challenges related to treatment and care.

Leukemia is a cancer of blood and affects the body’s ability to fight infection. While certain forms of leukemia have seen improved survival rates in recent decades, others remain difficult to treat and present significantly higher risks. The foundation seeks to contribute to research focused high-risk and hard-to-treat leukemia subtypes, such as Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). At the same time, it intends to provide support to families who grapple with crushing financial, emotional, and logistical pressures during treatment periods.

A spokesperson for the organization shared that, “We know that curing leukemia is an ambitious goal, but we’re playing the long game. 100 years ago, diseases like smallpox and polio caused widespread loss of life, yet scientific development changed those outcomes. Our commitment is to fund research and offer support for patients and families as progress continues.” This reflects the foundation’s long term outlook combined with its immediate efforts to serve those in need.

Honoring the Memory of Jackson Copeland

The foundation was created in remembrance of Jackson Copeland – a U.S. Navy veteran who lost his battle with leukemia in 2024 at the age of 22 – whose experience with leukemia continues to influence the organization’s vision. His story is presented on the foundation’s website to help raise awareness about the realities of leukemia, including its impact on young adults. The story also illustrates the broader financial and emotional challenges faced by families who navigate leukemia treatment and survivorship. Additional information is available on the About Jackson page, which describes his experience and the reasons for establishing the foundation in his name.

The foundation also aims to broaden public understanding of leukemia through accurate educational materials and clearly presented explanations of the disease. Its blog and website provide general guidance and accessible information for individuals affected by leukemia or seeking greater awareness. Articles such as ‘ Does COVID Cause Leukemia? ’ have garnered particular interest.

Community Engagement and Funding Goals

The foundation’s first week brought several thousand dollars in donations that will support its initial programs. These early contributions will help the organization offer direct financial assistance to patients with urgent needs. Requests have already arrived from patients and caregivers who require help with expenses that arise during extended medical treatment. The foundation plans to continue building its capacity to meet these needs as funding grows.

Public donations also play a central role in shaping the foundation’s research goals. As additional funds become available, the organization plans to support scientific studies that aim to improve outcomes for high risk forms of leukemia. This includes exploring innovative treatment strategies, early detection research, and supportive care approaches that contribute to better patient experiences.

The foundation is also making a push to mobilize student volunteers in Florida and elsewhere who may be seeking volunteer hours or community service learning projects to support graduation or scholarship requirements such as Florida Bright Futures . They have programs tailored to various states and school districts, as well as a ‘Blood & Money’ ebook written to teach student volunteers about business, marketing, accounting, and project management for charitable causes. (More info at https://jacksoncopeland.org/volunteer/).

Expanding Support for Patients and Families

Jackson receiving a blood transfusion in 2023.

The Jackson Copeland Foundation intends to offer financial support programs for families based on the types of needs most frequently reported during leukemia treatment. These can include travel, temporary lodging, essential household costs, or other practical expenses that arise during prolonged hospital stays or outpatient care. The organization is developing criteria to distribute support fairly and responsibly as requests increase.

Looking Ahead

With early community engagement and growing visibility, the Jackson Copeland Foundation plans to expand its programs in patient support, research contribution, and public education. The founders expect continued collaboration with community members and supporters as the organization works toward its long term goals. The foundation’s mission will continue to evolve based on identified needs and future opportunities for impact.

About The Jackson Copeland Foundation

The Jackson Copeland Foundation is a Florida based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting leukemia patients, families, caregivers, and survivors. It provides resources, practical assistance, and research funding intended to improve outcomes for individuals affected by both common and high risk forms of leukemia. More information is available at jacksoncopeland.org.

