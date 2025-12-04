MarketersMEDIA Newswire Awarded Six G2 Winter 2026 Badges With Perfect Scores for Support and Business Ease

The Winter 2026 G2 recognitions reflect continued user confidence in MarketersMEDIA Newswire’s press release distribution platform, with top ratings recorded for both Ease of Doing Business With and Quality of Support across multiple evaluation reports.



In G2’s Winter 2026 evaluation of Press Release Distribution platforms, MarketersMEDIA Newswire received recognition across multiple reports and categories, including:

Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Winter 2026 – High Performer

Small-Business Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Winter 2026 – High Performer for Small Business

Momentum Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Winter 2026 – Momentum Leader

Asia Pacific Regional Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Winter 2026

Asia Regional Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Winter 2026

Small-Business Relationship Index for Press Release Distribution | Winter 2026 – Best Support and Easiest To Do Business With

Relationship Index for Press Release Distribution | Winter 2026 – Easiest To Do Business With

In this report, users awarded MarketersMEDIA Newswire a 100% score for Ease of Doing Business With and a 100% score for Quality of Support.

Additional user ratings included 99% for Ease of Setup, 99% for Ease of Use, 93% Likelihood to Recommend, and an 86% Relationship Score.

Regional users also rated the platform 100% for Press Release Creation.

All G2 recognitions are based entirely on reviews submitted by verified users and reflect real customer feedback on usability, support experience, and overall platform performance.

Discover why businesses continue to choose MarketersMEDIA Newswire for press release distribution at https://marketersmedia.com.