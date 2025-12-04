Eliza Trenholm Announces New Digital Safety Handbook for Families

Meeting the Rising Demand for Family Digital Safety Education

Families today are navigating online environments that previous generations never encountered. Children communicate, learn and socialize through screens, and these changes bring new risks that many parents feel unprepared to manage. In response, author and cybersecurity expert Eliza Trenholm announces the expansion of her Digital Safety for Families series with a comprehensive, step-by-step guide – The Family Digital Safety Handbook. This handbook offers clear and practical resources designed to help households minimize any digital risks while supporting connection, relationship and healthier screen habits.

Parents describe feeling overwhelmed by rapid technological shifts. These pressures range from cyberbullying and hidden messaging apps to misinformation, AI generated content and gaming related concerns. Trenholm notes that the struggle often comes from a lack of accessible guidance rather than a lack of parental effort. “Parents are not failing. They are facing challenges no previous generation ever had to navigate. She writes to give them clarity, confidence and simple steps they can use right away.”

From Cybersecurity Expertise to Family Centered Guidance

Trenholm brings a rare combination of professional cybersecurity experience and personal parenting insight to her work. Before becoming an author, she spent years in government and private sector cybersecurity roles. Those experiences gave her an understanding of how online threats evolve and how easily individuals can be targeted without realizing it and how vulnerable our kids are online. This knowledge now forms the foundation of the strategies she creates for families.

“Cybersecurity should not feel like a secret language. My mission is to translate the complex online world into something every parent can understand and use to protect their children”, she explains. Her writing is known for breaking down complex digital concepts into clear, practical tools that do not require technical background.

Resources Designed for Real Homes and Real Situations

Eliza Trenholm’s growing collection of family-focused digital safety books has already proven strong demand among parents, educators, and caregivers. Titles like The 5 Rules of Digital Parenting, Unplug Together, and 10 Clues You Leave Online blend real cybersecurity insight with clear, family-friendly explanations that make complex topics easy to understand and apply at home.

Her newest release, The Family Digital Safety Handbook, is a comprehensive guide designed to help any household build confidence in the digital world. It offers straightforward routines, conversation starters, and practical habits that support safer online behavior without fear-driven messaging.

Because of the continued success of The 5 Rules of Digital Parenting, an audiobook edition is now in production and scheduled for release on Audible in January 2026.

Trenholm also emphasizes digital wellbeing in her work. Unplug Together introduces a four-week digital balance program for families, focusing on awareness, connection, and restoring healthy routines — not punishment or restriction. The book has become a trusted tool for households seeking a calmer, more intentional relationship with technology.

Closing the Digital Knowledge Gap Between Parents and Children

One of the key themes in Trenholm’s work is the widening gap between what children experience online and what parents experienced at the same age. Children today are growing up in a digital environment their parents never experienced at the same age. ‘Closing that gap is one of the most important things we can do for their safety and wellbeing’, she explains.

Her books address essential questions asked by parents everywhere. How can I help my child stay safe on social media? What signs of online risk should I watch for? How do I talk to my teen about digital boundaries? How can I reduce unhealthy screen habits? These concerns appear across households regardless of background or experience with technology.

Expanding the Series to Meet Families at Every Stage

Trenholm is currently developing age specific guides that address the unique digital needs of children ages five through eleven, preteens ages twelve through fifteen and older teens preparing for independence. These upcoming books will provide advice tailored to developmental stages and reflect the distinct pressures associated with each group.

Her commitment to providing structured guidance has helped her build a community of readers that includes parents, educators and caregivers. Visitors to her website at elizatrenholm.com can access free resources, explore her full catalog and subscribe to a mailing list that provides updates and special pricing for future releases.

A Meaningful Gift for Families Seeking Clarity

The Family Digital Safety Handbook is positioned as a timely and thoughtful option for families who want to strengthen digital awareness at home. With its clear guidance and family-friendly approach, the handbook makes an excellent gift for parents, grandparents, educators, or any caregiver who wants to create a safer, healthier digital environment for the people they love. It serves as a comforting, confidence-building entry point into digital literacy and online safety education for the modern family.

About Eliza Trenholm

Eliza Trenholm is a writer, mother and cybersecurity specialist who creates practical educational resources that help families navigate digital life with confidence. Her work focuses on privacy, online resilience and healthy technology habits. She is the author of multiple guides designed to make cybersecurity knowledge accessible to every household.

