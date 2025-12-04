Bellah Roze Announces Award for Best Luxury Haircare Brand of 2025 at Evergreen Awards

Bellah Roze Receives Evergreen Award for Excellence in Luxury Haircare

Bellah Roze, founded by Aariah Woods, has been honored as the Best Luxury Haircare Brand for 2025 by the Evergreen Awards, a testament to its outstanding innovation and industry-leading products. Known for its plant-based, growth-supporting formulas, Bellah Roze has redefined luxury haircare by combining high-performance products with a customer-centered mission. The award recognizes the brand’s significant impact on both the beauty industry and its customer base.

The brand’s signature line of haircare products has gained widespread acclaim for delivering visible results in hair health, including growth, nourishment, and scalp care. Bellah Roze’s dedication to quality and transformative beauty solutions has garnered a loyal customer base and earned the company its place as a leader in the luxury beauty market.

Company Growth and Impact in the Beauty Industry

Bellah Roze’s success has been driven by a commitment to excellence in both product development and customer satisfaction. Under the leadership of Aariah Woods, the brand has expanded its offerings and consistently delivered results that have resonated with a broad audience, including those seeking plant-based, effective haircare solutions.

The Evergreen Award’s recognition affirms Bellah Roze’s position as a key player in the beauty industry, highlighting the brand’s contribution to the evolution of luxury haircare products that cater to diverse consumer needs. The award acknowledges Bellah Roze’s innovation in formulating high-quality products that support both hair health and consumer confidence.

Expanding Business Ventures and Entrepreneurial Impact

In addition to Bellah Roze Haircare, Aariah Woods has also pioneered the Bellah Roze Brand & Wealth Studio, an educational platform designed to empower aspiring entrepreneurs. The studio offers digital marketing and business-building courses, focusing on practical strategies to create sustainable online businesses. With a focus on single parents, creatives, and professionals, the platform equips individuals with the tools to build lasting generational wealth.

Bellah Roze’s growth has also been supported by the expansion of its digital presence, with the brand and its founder gaining viral traction on platforms like TikTok. Aariah’s entrepreneurial journey has earned her recognition in media outlets such as Parents Magazine and The Shade Room, where her story serves as an inspiration to many.

About Bellah Roze

Founded by Aariah Woods, Bellah Roze is a luxury beauty and business empowerment brand, known for its high-performance, plant-based haircare products and its online coaching platform, Bellah Roze Brand & Wealth Studio. The brand focuses on empowering individuals to look good, feel powerful, and build lasting generational wealth. Through its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Bellah Roze continues to redefine the beauty industry and foster entrepreneurial success.

Media Contact

Tyherra Aariah Woods

CEO, Bellah Roze

Email: mswoods14@gmail.com

Website

Instagram (Queen Aariah)

Instagram (Bellah Roze)

TikTok (Queen Aariah)

TikTok (Bellah Roze)

Facebook Page (Queen Aariah)

YouTube (Bellah Roze)

YouTube (Queen Aariah)