Maria Zare Elevates Belare Home with New Era of Sculptural Luxury Furniture and Modern Stone Design

Belare Home, the California-based premium furniture brand known for its modern, sculptural approach to luxury home decor, today announced an expanded creative direction led by founder Maria Zare. The brand—which has become a destination for high-end furniture, minimalist home decor, and designer home accessories—continues to redefine contemporary interiors through natural materials and refined craftsmanship.

Belare Home Expands Its Signature Natural-Stone Furniture Line

Under Zare’s leadership, Belare Home is doubling down on its core expertise: natural stone furniture crafted from premium travertine, marble, and onyx. These collections include the brand’s celebrated travertine coffee table, travertine console table, travertine dining table, marble side table, stone end table, and modern luxury coffee tables designed specifically for contemporary homes.

Each piece is engineered as a sculptural statement—bridging functional design with modern stone aesthetics. The brand’s emphasis on clean silhouettes and genuine stone has positioned Belare Home as a leading source for luxury stone furniture and modern stone designs in the U.S. market.

“Belare Home was created around the principle that luxury design should feel effortless,” said Maria Zare, Founder & Creative Director. “Our travertine tables, marble decor and stone sculptures are crafted to become timeless focal points—minimalist sculptures that add depth and serenity to modern interior styling.”

Growth in Sculptural Decor, Accent Furniture, and Lighting

Beyond furniture, Belare Home is expanding into complementary categories that support a cohesive luxury aesthetic. These include:

Sculptural lighting and modern stone lamps

High-end lamp bases and designer table lamps

Artistic home accessories and abstract home sculpture

Minimalist accent furniture and designer occasional chairs

These additions strengthen the brand’s position as a comprehensive designer furniture store for homeowners, stylists, and interior designers seeking contemporary home design solutions.

A Modern Brand Rooted in Craftsmanship and Minimalist Luxury

Belare Home’s curated collection reflects Zare’s belief in the power of materials—particularly natural stone—to create quiet, intentional elegance in a space. Each piece is handcrafted with longevity in mind, offering the perfect balance of sculptural form and everyday usability.

“Customers come to Belare Home because they want interiors that feel curated, not chaotic,” Zare added. “Our stone decor, minimalist coffee tables and designer home accessories are designed to bring harmony into modern living.”

About Maria Zare

Maria Zare is a designer, entrepreneur and creative visionary recognized for her sculptural approach to interior objects. Through Belare Home, she champions modern minimalism, refined materials, and contemporary craftsmanship—shaping the brand into one of the fastest-growing names in the modern luxury furniture space.

About Belare Home

Belare Home is a U.S.-based luxury interiors brand specializing in natural stone furniture, designer home accessories, and modern sculptural decor. The company offers a curated collection of travertine tables, marble home decor, modern accent chairs, sculptural lighting, and minimalist home decor designed for high-end residential and commercial spaces.

For more information or to explore Belare Home’s latest collections, visit https://www.belarehome.com .