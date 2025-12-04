DMR News

Simmrin Law Group Unveils New National Stress Report as Part of Expanded Public Safety and Well-Being Initiative

Dec 4, 2025

Simmrin Law Group has officially released a new nationwide stress report as part of its expanded Public Safety & Well-Being Initiative, aimed at improving awareness around mental health, sleep health, and economic challenges across the United States.

The newly launched initiative marks a significant step in the firm’s ongoing commitment to providing data-driven resources that support emotional and financial well-being for communities nationwide.

A Major New Development: Launch of Simmrin Law Group’s Public Safety & Well-Being Data Program

As part of this initiative, Simmrin Law Group has introduced a research-backed stress analysis program designed to identify states facing the greatest mental and economic pressures.
The inaugural report highlights Alaska as the Most Stressed State in America with a stress score of 88.45 out of 100, based on three critical indicators:

  • Suicide rates (50 points)

  • Insufficient sleep (30 points)

  • Unemployment (20 points)

A spokesperson from Simmrin Law Group states:

“This new data program allows us to better understand the factors affecting emotional and financial well-being. Our goal is to help policymakers, residents, and community leaders access the information they need to take meaningful action.”

Key Findings From the Newly Released Report

Top 3 Most Stressed States in the U.S.:

  1. Alaska — 88.45/100

    • Suicide rate: 27.3 per 100,000 (46.59/50)
    • Insufficient sleep: 37.10% of adults (24.41/30)
    • Unemployment: 4.80% (17.45/20)
  2. New Mexico — 81.35/100

  3. Montana — 80.67/100

Each state’s total score reflects its overall stress burden, guided by the new metrics established in Simmrin Law Group’s public safety research framework.

Why the New Program Matters

According to the firm, this national stress assessment will support:

  • Mental health advocacy by identifying high-risk regions
  • Sleep health awareness campaigns
  • Economic opportunity analysis to better understand the unemployment impact
  • Community-level resource planning

The initiative is also aligned with Simmrin Law Group’s broader mission of providing tools related to emotional and financial well-being, particularly in underserved or high-stress communities.

Additional High-Stress States Identified

The report also highlights several states following closely behind the top three:

  • Nevada — 79.86
  • Wyoming — 78.45
  • West Virginia — 77.49
  • Oklahoma — 76.43
  • Arizona — 75.73
  • Idaho — 73.55
  • Hawaii — 71.91

Meanwhile, Massachusetts recorded a significantly lower stress score of 51.05, positioning it among the least stressed states.

Data & Methodology

The report leverages publicly available datasets, including:

  • America’s Health Rankings — Suicide, Sleep, Unemployment
  • Supplementary data via Google Sheets
     This release marks the first in a series of upcoming well-being reports under Simmrin Law Group’s new data program.

About Simmrin Law Group

Simmrin Law Group is a leading digital safety and legal resource platform providing tools focused on emotional and financial well-being. The newly launched Public Safety & Well-Being Initiative reflects the firm’s commitment to offering actionable insights that help improve mental health access and community resilience across the United States.

Ethan Lin

