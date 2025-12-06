DMR News

Postmortem Pathology Expands to Phoenix: Bringing Families Answers During Their Most Difficult Moments

ByEthan Lin

Dec 6, 2025

This expansion provides a local resource for those seeking definitive answers and closure following the loss of a loved one, offering a pathway to peace of mind during an intensely difficult time.

The new Phoenix location addresses a significant community need for accessible, independent postmortem examinations. When questions surround a cause of death, private autopsies can provide the clarity that families deserve. Postmortem Pathology offers a compassionate and confidential process, ensuring that each case is handled with the utmost respect and professionalism by board-certified pathologists.

“Our mission has always been to provide families with the truth, delivered with compassion,” said Daniel Lingamfelter, Lead Pathologist at Postmortem Pathology. “We are committed to serving the Phoenix community by providing reliable answers that can help families begin the healing process.”

By offering Private Autopsy services in Phoenix directly to the public, Postmortem Pathology empowers families to take the next step in understanding their loved one’s health history, which can be vital for the well-being of future generations. The service is an important alternative when a hospital or medical examiner does not perform an autopsy.

The Phoenix Private Autopsy facility is now fully operational and ready to assist families seeking support. The team at Postmortem Pathology is dedicated to making the process as seamless as possible, guiding families with care and empathy from the initial inquiry to the final report.

About Postmortem Pathology

Postmortem Pathology is a leading provider of private autopsy services and postmortem examination services. Staffed by a team of highly qualified, board-certified pathologists, the organization is committed to providing accurate, timely, and compassionate answers to families during their most challenging moments. By upholding the highest standards of medical ethics and scientific integrity, Postmortem Pathology helps bring closure and understanding when it is needed most.

