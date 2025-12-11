G2 Middle East Strategic Counsel for Sovereign Wealth Funds and Government Visions

As the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region cements its position as a global economic powerhouse, managing over $4.8 trillion in sovereign wealth assets, the requirements for government communication are undergoing a radical shift. G2 Middle East , a specialized division of the globally listed Casta Diva Group headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has formally outlined its strategic focus on “Sovereign Narrative Architecture” to address this high-stakes landscape.

The announcement comes as regional governments actively lead global dialogues on AI governance, energy transition, and food security. G2 Middle East reports that traditional public relations is no longer sufficient for the region’s ambitions, signaling a move toward high-level strategic counsel that aligns communication with long-term geopolitical and economic visions.

The Shift to Sovereign-Level Strategy

According to G2 Middle East, the current climate requires a methodology that goes beyond event management. The firm, known for orchestrating massive logistical feats such as the Papal Mass in Abu Dhabi for 180,000 attendees, is pivoting to emphasize its role as a strategic partner to ministries and executive offices.

“The stakes for communication errors are non-existent,” the firm noted in a statement regarding the new era of government communication. The agency’s approach, dubbed “Strategy. Positioning. Legacy,” is designed to assist governments in competing for global talent, investment, and soft power.

Core Areas of Focus

Operating out of Mazyad Offices in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, G2 Middle East has structured its new service architecture around four key pillars essential to the region’s growth:

Sovereign & Government Strategic Counsel: providing confidential frameworks for National Visions and international diplomacy. Major Event Architecture: Executing state-level summits where logistics must synchronize with strict diplomatic protocols. Corporate & Investor Narratives: assisting public companies and Sovereign Wealth Fund portfolio companies in crafting narratives for IPOs and global market entry. Cultural Diplomacy: Leveraging art and heritage as tools for soft power on the international stage.

Global Backing for Local Impact

While operating locally in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, and Doha, G2 Middle East leverages the infrastructure of its parent company, Casta Diva Group. Listed on the Euronext Growth Milan, the group provides the financial transparency required by government clients, alongside access to a network spanning 15 cities, including London and New York.

This connection allows the Abu Dhabi office to utilize global assets, such as Blue Note Milano and Akita Film, to produce world-class content in-house, ensuring that the region’s narrative is exported with high production values.

About G2 Middle East

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, G2 Middle East acts as a strategic counsel partner to governments, sovereign wealth funds, and multinational enterprises. The firm specializes in translating complex policy and economic goals into tangible communication strategies and legacy-defining events.