A New Path to Healing: Jess Smith’s Journey to Peace

In a world where anxiety and phobias can feel all-consuming, Jess Smith is offering a beacon of hope. The UK-based author and transformative coach has dedicated her life to helping others who suffer from the same struggles she once endured. Having overcome crippling anxiety and emetophobia (a severe fear of vomiting), Jess now empowers her clients and readers to experience a life of peace and freedom.

Jess’s latest book delves deeply into her personal journey, sharing insights and practical advice on how to navigate the complexities of anxiety and phobias. Her writing, marked by compassion and lived experience, is an invitation for those who are struggling to discover that healing is possible and that they are not alone.

“I want to show people that healing is not about being fearless, but about recognizing the wisdom that lies within us all,” says Jess. “My work is about understanding how fear operates and how we can move beyond it.”

Jess Smith: Best Author and Coach in the UK of 2025

Jess Smith, recently named Best Author and Coach in the UK of 2025 by the Evergreen Awards, has earned this prestigious recognition for her profound impact on those seeking peace, clarity, and freedom from anxiety and phobias. With a deep commitment to healing, personal growth, and authentic connection, Jess’s compassionate approach as both a transformative coach and author has inspired many. Her journey, shaped by her personal struggles with anxiety and emetophobia, has guided her toward a healing philosophy centered on embracing one’s true self and understanding the wisdom within. Jess’s coaching practice provides emotional support and practical tools for clients, empowering them to break through limiting beliefs and build lasting inner peace. Alongside her coaching, she is an advocate for animal welfare, particularly in the care of domestic horses, promoting compassion and emotional attunement in all relationships. Jess’s ongoing dedication to healing continues to resonate with individuals in the UK and beyond, as she provides guidance through her books, coaching sessions, and public advocacy, helping others cultivate the peace and clarity they deserve.

A Coaching Approach Rooted in Compassion and Experience

For over five years, Jess Smith has worked in collaboration with Dr. Amy Johnson, PhD, a renowned expert in the field of anxiety and mental health. Together, they have created a coaching model that offers clients a compassionate and transformative approach to managing anxiety and phobias.

Through her one-on-one Zoom coaching sessions, Jess connects with people worldwide, offering them the support they need to heal and thrive. Jess’s approach is grounded in the belief that real healing doesn’t come from a place of perfection or fearlessness, but from a deep understanding of oneself.

Jess’s new coaching program is designed to provide clients with the tools they need to shift their perception of fear and to build a life of peace and ease. “I truly adore my work because it’s not just about changing the way people see themselves, it’s about helping them to embrace their own inner strength,” Jess shares.

Books that Change Lives

Jess Smith’s books have become an important source of comfort for readers struggling with anxiety and phobias. Written from her heart and based on her own experiences, her books offer readers a hopeful perspective on how to overcome anxiety and live more fulfilling lives.

Her first book, Emetophobia and Me, has received glowing reviews, including a five-star rating on Amazon and a recent review from Literary Titan. In this book, Jess discusses her personal experience with emetophobia and shares strategies that helped her regain control over her life.

In addition to Emetophobia and Me, Jess has two more books slated for release soon: Unmasked and Finding Peace. These books, along with a selection of spiritual-based journals, continue her mission to provide resources that support emotional healing, mental clarity, and spiritual growth.

About Jess Smith

Jess Smith is a transformative coach and author who helps individuals overcome anxiety and phobias. After battling crippling anxiety and emetophobia, Jess discovered a way to heal that is rooted in compassion, understanding, and a shift in perspective. Through her writing, coaching, and online community, she has helped thousands of individuals find the peace and freedom they deserve. Jess also advocates for animal welfare, particularly in the areas of horse care and emotional attunement. She currently lives in the UK with her family and animals, finding daily inspiration in the healing power of connection.

