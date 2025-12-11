Small Business Taxes, LLC Expands Business Tax Services to Include Tax Resolution for Small Business Owners

Small Business Taxes, LLC, a fast-growing strategic tax advisory firm serving entrepreneurs and privately held companies nationwide, today announced a major expansion of its service offering with the launch of comprehensive tax resolution services for small business owners. The new division strengthens the firm’s commitment to guiding business owners through the most complex and high-stakes tax challenges—ranging from IRS audits and penalties to back taxes, payroll issues, liens, and levies—while providing long-term advisory support to prevent recurring problems.

As IRS enforcement efforts intensify and tax regulations grow increasingly complex, entrepreneurs across industries are experiencing greater financial strain and operational disruption from unresolved tax matters. What once amounted to a paperwork nuisance is now a strategic risk for small businesses, especially those operating with thin margins, seasonal staffing, or high cash-cycle volatility. Small Business Taxes, LLC is launching its tax resolution services to help clients navigate these issues quickly, strategically, and with the protection of seasoned professionals.

A Critical Need for Small Business Owners

In recent years, small businesses have faced increased scrutiny on payroll taxes, reporting discrepancies, and deductions—often resulting in unexpected penalties or invasive audits. For many founders and operators, an unresolved tax issue can derail growth plans, disrupt credit relationships, or threaten core operations.

“Small business owners are under more pressure than ever, and unresolved tax issues can derail even the healthiest companies. Expanding into tax resolution allows us to step in when entrepreneurs need us most—helping them navigate IRS challenges, protect their business, and move forward with confidence,” said Parker Moffat, President of Small Business Taxes, LLC.

According to the company, more than half of the inquiries they receive from new clients relate not to tax preparation, but to navigating a complex tax problem they never expected. By offering tax resolution directly—alongside strategic tax planning and advisory—the firm aims to become an end-to-end resource for financially stressed business owners.

A Full Suite of Tax Resolution Capabilities

The new service line includes a robust portfolio of resolution-focused offerings, such as:

IRS dispute representation for audits, examinations, and collection actions

for audits, examinations, and collection actions Back-tax negotiation , including offer-in-compromise assistance

, including offer-in-compromise assistance Installment agreements and structured payment strategies

and structured payment strategies Penalty abatement , including first-time abatement and reasonable cause arguments

, including first-time abatement and reasonable cause arguments Payroll tax resolution for businesses facing trust fund recovery penalties

for businesses facing trust fund recovery penalties Tax lien and levy relief

Preventative strategic tax planning to help ensure issues aren’t repeated in future years

Small Business Taxes, LLC emphasizes that these services go beyond filing forms or responding to letters. Each engagement includes a comprehensive analysis of the business’s financial health, tax structure, recordkeeping practices, and long-term tax strategy. Clients receive tailored guidance that protects both short-term cash flow and the business’s multi-year financial outlook.

Strategic Expansion in a Changing Tax Landscape

The expansion comes at a pivotal time in the tax industry, as AI-driven automation rapidly transforms traditional tax preparation. Many firms now compete on software-powered efficiency, while fewer provide the kind of in-depth advisory work that requires experience, judgment, and direct negotiation with the IRS.

“As AI reshapes tax preparation, the real value for business owners is shifting toward strategic advisory and high-stakes problem solving. Adding tax resolution services enables us to deliver the deeper expertise and hands-on support entrepreneurs need when facing critical IRS matters,” said Nate Nead, Co-Founder of Small Business Taxes, LLC. “Our goal is to meet clients where the stakes are highest—and help them protect the businesses they’ve worked so hard to build.”

Nead noted that the company anticipates seeing increased demand for strategic resolution support among owners dealing with payroll tax discrepancies, growth-related misreporting, and legacy bookkeeping issues inherited from previous accounting teams.

A Relief Path for Entrepreneurs

The new service line is designed to provide immediate relief, giving business owners:

Faster, more efficient handling of IRS disputes

Reduced penalties and more favorable settlement options

Lower long-term financial and operational risks

A single trusted partner who manages communication with the IRS

Strategic guidance to permanently improve tax posture

While many businesses come to Small Business Taxes, LLC during moments of crisis, the firm emphasizes that the bigger objective is long-term stability. Every tax resolution engagement concludes with a strategy review and proactive plan to prevent recurring issues—giving founders the knowledge and confidence they need to stay compliant and grow.

Availability and Next Steps

The tax resolution services are available immediately to small business owners across the United States. Current clients will have the option to add resolution support to their advisory plans, while new clients can book a dedicated consultation through the company’s website.

Business owners facing back taxes, IRS notices, payroll tax issues, or audit-related concerns are encouraged to reach out early—before penalties escalate or cash flow becomes restricted.

About Small Business Taxes, LLC

Small Business Taxes, LLC provides strategic tax advisory, tax planning, compliance, and now tax resolution services to entrepreneurs and privately held companies across the United States. The firm focuses on helping business owners maximize tax efficiency, improve long-term financial outcomes, and navigate complex tax environments with clarity and confidence. With expertise in advisory-driven tax strategy and hands-on resolution support, Small Business Taxes, LLC is committed to empowering business owners with solutions that safeguard their operations and drive sustainable growth.