Curtstride Announces New Coaching Program to Guide Mental Health Journey

Introduction to Curtstride Coaching and Consulting

Curtis Abrams, Jr., the founder of The Internal C.O.M.P.A.S.S. (Concepts of Mental Purpose and Strong Support), LLC, has launched an innovative coaching and consulting program designed to empower individuals navigating the complexities of mental health. With over 17 years of experience studying social behavior psychology and a background as a U.S. military veteran, Curtis aims to provide effective tools and strategies to help individuals overcome various mental health challenges, including anger, stress, depression, and interpersonal conflicts.

The C.O.M.P.A.S.S. Approach: A Unique Blend of Philosophy and Mental Health Coaching

The core of the Curtstride program is its emphasis on confronting life’s existential questions while providing actionable solutions for overcoming mental health obstacles. Drawing from existential philosophy, Curtis offers insights on life’s purpose and the personal journey toward healing. His unique approach blends the complexities of mental health with practical techniques grounded in social psychology and Neuro-linguistic Programming (NLP), creating a space for clients to explore their emotions and experiences with authenticity.

The coaching program is centered around mental health, with a strong focus on anger management and emotional regulation, parenting and relationship counseling, self-esteem and confidence-building, PTSD recovery, and stress management and personal development. In addition to personalized coaching sessions, clients benefit from a culturally sensitive and supportive environment where their individual needs are acknowledged and addressed.

Curtstride’s Book: A Compassionate Guide to Mortality, Mental Health, and Resilience

Curtis also authored the best-selling book, Curtstride: The Mortality Of Our Time Towards The End Of Our Journey, which serves as a comprehensive, reflective guide to the human experience from birth to death. The book weaves together personal stories, expert interviews, philosophical insights, and practical advice to help readers understand the meaning of life, confront mortality, and build resilience through all stages of existence. Key themes in the book include the search for purpose and meaning in life, navigating the stages of human development such as childhood, adolescence, adulthood, and aging, accepting the reality and inevitability of death, coping with grief, loss, and major life transitions, building emotional intelligence and self-awareness, and leaving a legacy while living authentically.

The book emphasizes mental health challenges such as depression, grief, anger, suicidal thoughts, and regret, normalizing these common human experiences. By sharing personal and client stories, Curtis helps readers feel less alone and reduces the stigma around mental health struggles.

Practical Coping Strategies

Curtstride: The Mortality Of Our Time Towards The End Of Our Journey offers actionable advice for managing difficult emotions, such as practicing self-awareness and introspection, seeking support from family, friends, or professionals, and using gratitude, acceptance, and mindfulness to navigate tough times. The book also encourages healthy routines, including exercise, nutrition, sleep, and relaxation, to support mental well-being.

Additionally, the book includes expert insights from mental health professionals, caregivers, and community leaders, discussing topics such as the importance of therapy and counseling, coping with trauma and loss, the value of community and support groups, and strategies for resilience and recovery.

Encouragement and Hope for All

Throughout the book, readers are reassured that it’s never too late to change, heal, or find meaning. The narrative encourages perseverance, self-compassion, and the pursuit of personal growth, regardless of age or circumstance. The book also serves as a resource for those facing mental health crises, with references to mental health hotlines and support resources. Curtis’s openness about his own struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts highlights the importance of seeking help, normalizing vulnerability and connection.

Expanding Reach: Serving a Diverse Audience

Through The Internal C.O.M.P.A.S.S. program, Curtis aims to reach individuals from diverse backgrounds who are facing mental health challenges. The program provides a supportive space where clients’ unique needs are acknowledged and addressed, ensuring that everyone can find value in the resources provided. With Curtis’s strong presence on social media, on platforms like Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn , and Instagram , the Curtstride program is poised to make a significant impact in the mental health and personal development space.

About The Internal C.O.M.P.A.S.S. (Concepts of Mental Purpose and Strong Support), LLC

Founded by Curtis Abrams, Jr., The Internal C.O.M.P.A.S.S. is a coaching and consulting company that focuses on helping individuals overcome mental health challenges using a blend of psychology, philosophy, and practical guidance. Curtis’s goal is to create a space where clients can gain clarity, develop resilience, and confront difficult emotions and life situations. The program is designed for those seeking to make meaningful, lasting changes in their personal lives and mental health.

Available Now: Curtstride Book & Coaching

Curtstride: The Mortality Of Our Time Towards The End Of Our Journey is available now on Amazon in hardcopy, paperback, e-book, and audiobook formats.

“Carry the stride, embrace the passage, and let the journey live on.”

Whether through the book or coaching, Curtis Abrams, Jr. is dedicated to helping individuals build resilience, find purpose, and live fully at every stage of their journey.

Media Contact



Curtis Abrams, Jr.

Founder, The Internal C.O.M.P.A.S.S. (Concepts of Mental Purpose and Strong Support), LLC

Email: curtstridecoach@gmail.com

Website: https://compassofdirection.com

Facebook: Curtis Abrams

YouTube: Curtstride Curtis Abrams

LinkedIn: Curtis Abrams

Instagram: Curtstride

TikTok: @curtstride01