TalentGum Transforms Your Child’s Screen Time into Skill Time with Live Expert-Led Extracurricular Classes

TalentGum Redefines Screen Time Through Live, Expert-Led Classes

In today’s fast-paced digital world, children are spending more time than ever in front of screens. While the internet provides vast learning opportunities, it also presents challenges in ensuring children’s time online is both productive and meaningful. TalentGum, an innovative company based in India, is transforming this dilemma by offering live, expert-led classes designed to turn screen time into skill-building opportunities. These classes are specifically crafted for children aged 5 to 14 and aim to nurture confidence, creativity, and curiosity, all while complementing traditional academic learning.

Co-founded by Saunak Ghosh, TalentGum’s mission is straightforward yet impactful: to inspire children to explore their passions, build essential skills, and grow in a safe, supportive environment. With students from over 60 countries, TalentGum is creating a global community of young learners who are encouraged to learn, create, and excel beyond the classroom. This growth marks a significant shift in how children engage with online platforms, as TalentGum focuses on making digital interactions meaningful and impactful.

The Importance of Extracurriculars in Well-Rounded Growth

Traditional education systems primarily focus on academic knowledge, yet the role of extracurricular activities in shaping well-rounded individuals cannot be overlooked. TalentGum understands the significance of balancing academic learning with skill development, which is why the platform offers classes in subjects ranging from coding to chess, art, music, and public speaking. These extracurricular activities complement school education and contribute to a child’s holistic growth.

“The conversations need to shift from limiting screen time to transforming it,” explains Saunak Ghosh, Co-Founder & CEO of TalentGum. “Our global community of students proves that when you replace passive scrolling with live, interactive sessions, screen time becomes a powerful tool for building confidence, creativity, and critical life skills that are just as crucial as academic achievements.” By giving children the tools to develop life skills such as leadership, communication, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving, TalentGum’s approach helps children become confident, well-rounded individuals who are equipped for success in both their academic and personal lives.

Certified Learning with Global Recognition

Unlike traditional online learning platforms that rely on pre-recorded content, TalentGum sets itself apart by offering live, expert-led classes. This interactive format allows children to actively participate, ask questions, and receive instant feedback from experienced mentors, ensuring that they are not just passively consuming information but actively engaging with the material.

A cornerstone of TalentGum’s trust-building strategy is its official partnerships with prestigious international institutions to offer globally recognized certifications. These alliances go beyond curriculum support — they serve as formal endorsements that offer parents verified credibility and give learners tangible proof of their achievements. Learners can earn credentials from Trinity College London for music, the FIDE Online Arena (FOA) for chess, and the International Dance Council (CID) UNESCO for dance.

Each class at TalentGum is led by a qualified mentor who is both an expert in their field and passionate about inspiring students to reach their potential. These mentors are not only skilled educators but are passionate about inspiring students to discover their potential. The live format provides an added layer of engagement, with mentors guiding students through a structured learning journey that is designed to challenge them while also making learning enjoyable. This ensures that children are not only learning valuable skills but also gaining the confidence to apply those skills in real-world scenarios.

A Global Community of Young Learners

TalentGum’s student base is rapidly growing, with learners from over 60 countries participating in the platform’s diverse range of classes. This global reach allows children to engage with peers from different backgrounds and cultures, fostering a global perspective and collaborative learning. Whether a child is learning how to code, paint, or develop communication skills, they are doing so as part of a larger, supportive community that values creativity and personal growth.

The United States represents TalentGum’s largest and fastest-growing market, accounting for around 50% of its student base. This significant traction highlights a strong demand in the US for activities for kids that move beyond passive screen time and move toward structured, skill-based online learning.

“Building a community of learners who can share their experiences, ideas, and skills is at the heart of TalentGum. Our students are not just gaining new abilities—they are forming lasting connections with peers who are just as passionate about learning and growth,” says Ghosh. By facilitating connections between young learners across the globe, TalentGum is providing a platform where collaboration, creativity, and innovation are at the forefront.

Why TalentGum Matters

As children’s screen time continues to increase, TalentGum is offering a unique solution that turns digital engagement into a powerful tool for personal development. Rather than spending hours consuming content without purpose, TalentGum’s live, expert-led classes empower children to engage actively and meaningfully. These classes are not just about acquiring knowledge; they’re about developing life skills that will serve children well into adulthood.

TalentGum’s approach is particularly important as children face the pressures of the digital age. Instead of passive screen time, the platform encourages children to learn through creativity, critical thinking, and skill-building activities fostering the development of young individuals who are capable of succeeding both online and offline. As we look toward the future of education, TalentGum stands out as a leading solution for parents worldwide who want their children’s digital habits to be productive, healthy, and enriching.

About TalentGum

TalentGum is a leading online learning platform offering live, expert-led classes for children aged 5 to 14. Based in India and serving families worldwide, TalentGum transforms screen time into productive, skill-building activities that foster confidence, creativity, and lifelong learning. The platform provides internationally recognized certifications, giving students a tangible and credible record of their achievements. TalentGum’s global community includes students from more than 60 countries. For more information, visit www.talentgum.com .

