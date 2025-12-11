Injectors TV Launches as the First Global Streaming Network for Aesthetics and Luxury Lifestyle

Injectors TV is redefining the streaming landscape by blending high-end entertainment, professional education, and the rapidly growing world of medical aesthetics. The network has been designed to cater to both beauty professionals and the millions of global viewers fascinated by luxury lifestyle, offering a mix of educational content and cinematic storytelling. This innovative platform is set to make waves in the beauty and aesthetics industry with its unique approach.

Cast (left to right): Keisha Nicole, Marta Morozova, Alicia Henry, Carolina Archibald, Melanie Barnard, Hanan Amiran.

A New Era of Streaming Content for Aesthetics

At the heart of Injectors TV is its groundbreaking hybrid format. The platform provides both professional education and high-quality entertainment, offering educational content for injectors, aestheticians, and beauty professionals alongside glamorous lifestyle shows, reality-documentaries, and celebrity-driven programming. The flagship show, INJECTORS Toronto, marks the launch of the INJECTORS Series, a reality-documentary franchise that will expand into major beauty capitals such as LA, Marbella, Monaco, Dubai, and the UK.

The network’s exclusive app is available on major streaming platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, and Google Play. This global accessibility ensures that Injectors TV™ is available to users worldwide, making it the first truly global streaming network for the medical aesthetics and luxury lifestyle sector.

Educational Excellence and Entertainment Appeal

Injectors TV is more than just entertainment. Its e-learning division is designed to meet the needs of professionals in the aesthetics industry, offering a vast library of instructional videos led by top-tier educators. The content spans basic techniques to advanced masterclasses, making it a comprehensive educational resource. Pricing is structured on a pay-as-you-go model, with basic-level training available at $149.99 per video and advanced-level masterclasses priced at $499.99.

What sets Injectors TV apart is its seamless integration of both entertainment and education. As it expands into reality-documentary series, podcasts, and live events, the platform aims to provide in-depth insights into the world of medical aesthetics and the luxury lifestyle. Subscription options for the entertainment tier are priced at $29.99 monthly or $299.99 annually, offering users unlimited access to exclusive shows, celebrity interviews, behind-the-scenes content, and industry-defining stories.

The INJECTORS Series: Expanding Globally

The INJECTORS Series is one of the most anticipated components of Injectors TV. The first series, INJECTORS Toronto, will be followed by global editions in Los Angeles, Marbella, Monaco, Dubai, and the UK. Each city brings its own unique culture, beauty standards, and patient demands, allowing the platform to offer an immersive and educational experience to viewers across the world. These shows aim to provide a behind-the-scenes look at the world of aesthetics and the professionals who are shaping it.

Injectors TV is already gaining attention for its high production value, real-world approach, and dedication to providing an authentic representation of the aesthetics industry. The platform is quickly establishing itself as a leading voice in the global beauty space.

Revolutionary App Features: Calendar and Community

Two groundbreaking features on the Injectors TV app further elevate the user experience. The Calendar feature allows users to track upcoming releases, including new episodes, masterclasses, live shows, and special events. This ensures that users never miss an important release or educational drop.

The Community section functions as a social network for aesthetics professionals, fans, and creators. Users can post content, comment, share updates, and build a following. Direct messaging features also facilitate communication and collaboration, further enhancing the sense of community within the aesthetics industry.

Global Expansion and Upcoming Masterclasses

Injectors TV is set for rapid global expansion. The platform’s future looks bright as it continues to grow its reach across continents. Upcoming in-person masterclasses, such as the Marbella Aesthetic Masterclass from April 13–19, 2026, offer luxury-level training for professionals looking to enhance their skills in a global setting.

About Injectors TV

Injectors TV™ is a revolutionary global streaming platform created to serve the needs of beauty professionals and luxury lifestyle enthusiasts. By combining education, entertainment, and global accessibility, the network provides a unique experience for users interested in the world of medical aesthetics. The network’s commitment to authenticity, transparency, and high-quality content positions it as the go-to platform for those seeking to learn, explore, and connect in the aesthetics industry.

For more information, visit www.injectors.tv .

Media Contact:

Unik Group Inc. | Unik Productions

Injectors TV

Email: contact@injectors.tv

Websites: Injectors TV & Unik Productions

Instagram: Injectors TV Instagram

Facebook: Injectors TV Facebook