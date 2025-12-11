Union National Tax Launches Proactive CFO Solution to Help Small Business Owners

Revolutionizing Financial Guidance for Small Business Owners

In an ever-evolving financial landscape, many small business owners find themselves struggling to manage taxes, improve profitability, and scale their operations. Traditional tax firms, often focused solely on compliance and tax returns, fail to offer the strategic insights required for sustained growth. Union National Tax, led by Jason Astwood, IRS Enrolled Agent and Fractional CFO, has developed a solution that combines proactive tax strategy with Fortune 500-level financial guidance, targeting business owners in industries such as construction, real estate, and hospitality.

Astwood’s Proactive CFO Solution focuses on empowering business owners with comprehensive financial oversight, including tax planning, forecasting, cash-flow management, and entity structuring. The goal is simple: help entrepreneurs optimize their financial strategies before problems arise, not after.

A New Era of Financial Strategy for Small Business Owners

The Proactive CFO Solution integrates multiple disciplines of financial management. Astwood’s firm provides services typically reserved for larger corporations to small business owners making between $500K to $10M annually. By offering fractional CFO services at a fraction of the cost of a full-time hire, Union National Tax levels the playing field for smaller companies that would otherwise lack access to strategic financial planning.

Astwood, with over two decades of experience in tax strategy and financial management, has consistently helped businesses in the construction, restaurant, real estate, and service industries increase profitability and reduce tax liabilities. The firm is known for proactively helping clients save anywhere from 10–40% in taxes each year.

Personal Story: From Financial Chaos to Clarity

Astwood’s mission stemmed from his own experience of witnessing entrepreneurs pay excessive taxes and struggle with financial chaos due to the lack of a proactive approach. “Most accountants look backwards. I help my clients look forward. That’s how we reduce taxes, increase profit, and create real wealth,” said Jason Astwood. This mindset is the foundation of Union National Tax’s approach, which combines tax planning, financial systems, and cash-flow management into one cohesive strategy.

One such success story comes from a landscaping company that grew from under $500K in revenue to $3.9M in less than two years. By restructuring the company’s entity, converting it to an S-Corp, and implementing strategic tax planning, the business experienced rapid growth, reduced tax burdens, and achieved financial clarity. Astwood’s team has helped other clients recover from years of back taxes and regain financial stability.

The Power of a Proactive Approach

Astwood’s Proactive CFO Solution ensures that business owners not only focus on immediate needs but also plan for long-term success. His approach allows businesses to scale with confidence, ensuring that tax burdens are minimized while profitability is maximized. According to Astwood, “Business owners don’t need more tax returns , they need strategy. When you understand your numbers, you can finally control your business instead of your business controlling you.”

Union National Tax’s client-focused philosophy emphasizes transparency, education, and empowerment. By providing financial clarity and tax-saving strategies, Astwood helps entrepreneurs build wealth and achieve lasting financial freedom.

Supporting Hispanic-Owned Businesses

Astwood’s commitment to financial empowerment extends to underserved Hispanic-owned businesses, who often face challenges related to language barriers and a lack of culturally relevant resources. As a bilingual service provider, Astwood is a trusted advisor to first-generation entrepreneurs, helping them navigate complex tax laws and optimize their financial outcomes. His firm is especially focused on building the financial literacy of Hispanic business owners, providing them with the tools they need to scale and succeed.

Union National Tax: A Partner for the Future

At its core, Union National Tax is more than just a tax firm; it’s a financial empowerment platform for entrepreneurs. By offering a comprehensive range of services, including tax planning, cash-flow optimization, CFO-level insights, and entity structuring, Union National Tax is setting a new standard for how small business owners manage and grow their finances. Through his innovative Proactive CFO Solution, Astwood has built a unique model that allows business owners to tackle financial challenges before they become problems, ultimately transforming their financial future.

“Small business owners are the backbone of America, but no one is giving them CFO-level guidance,” said Astwood. “That’s why I created The Proactive CFO Solution , to level the playing field.”

Award Recognition: Best Tax Planning Firm for Construction & Restaurant Businesses in the United States of 2025

Union National Tax has been recognized as the “Best Tax Planning Firm for Construction & Restaurant Businesses in the United States of 2025”. This prestigious recognition was announced on EvergreenAwards.com, a respected authority in the industry. The award highlights Union National Tax’s exceptional contributions to helping small business owners in the construction and restaurant sectors navigate complex tax challenges and optimize their financial strategies.

To learn more, visit the award page: Evergreen Awards – Union National Tax

About Union National Tax

Union National Tax, founded by Jason Astwood, provides expert tax strategy, CFO services, and financial consulting for small business owners. Specializing in proactive tax planning, the firm helps entrepreneurs reduce tax liabilities, streamline financial operations, and achieve sustainable business growth. With a strong focus on underserved industries such as construction, real estate, and hospitality, Union National Tax partners with clients to help them build wealth and scale their businesses. Astwood’s signature Proactive CFO Solution integrates tax strategy, cash-flow management, and financial forecasting to deliver comprehensive solutions for business owners.

Media Contact

Jason Astwood

Union National Tax

Founder & Tax Strategist

Phone: +13854255410

Email: info@unionnationaltax.com

Website

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube