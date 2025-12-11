Australia Blocks Under-16s From Social Media as Platforms Begin Mass Account Deletions

Australia has implemented a nationwide ban preventing anyone under 16 from using major social media services, leading platforms such as TikTok, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Threads to stop new sign-ups and begin deactivating existing accounts, marking the first policy of this kind and drawing close attention from other governments.

Platforms Covered and the Government’s Rationale

Ten services are currently included in the ban: Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube, Reddit, Kick and Twitch. The government applies three criteria when assessing whether a platform falls under the regulation: whether its sole or significant purpose is facilitating online social interaction between two or more users; whether users can interact with some or all other users; and whether users can post material. Services such as YouTube Kids, Google Classroom and WhatsApp are excluded because they are not considered to meet those criteria. Children can still view most content on platforms that do not require an account.

Officials argue the ban is necessary to reduce the harmful effects of features that encourage prolonged screen time and to address exposure to damaging content. A government-commissioned study published in early 2025 found that 96% of children aged 10 to 15 used social media, with seven in ten exposed to harmful material. This included violent and misogynistic content, as well as posts promoting eating disorders and suicide. One in seven reported experiencing grooming-type behaviour from adults or older children, and more than half said they had been victims of cyberbullying. Critics have urged the government to include online gaming platforms such as Discord and Roblox, which are not currently covered, though Roblox said in November it planned to introduce age checks on some features.

Enforcement Targeted at Platforms, Not Families

Children and parents will not face penalties for violating the ban. Instead, social media companies may be fined up to A$49.5m (US$32m; £25m) for serious or repeated breaches. The government says platforms must take “reasonable steps” to prevent under-16s from accessing their services and should rely on multiple age-assurance technologies. These may include government-issued IDs, facial or voice recognition, or behavioural age inference systems that estimate age based on online activity. Self-certification or parental approval is not permitted.

Meta began closing teen accounts on 4 December and said users removed by mistake could prove their age using government ID or a video selfie. Snapchat has said verification may use bank accounts, ID documents or selfies. Concerns remain that age-verification methods could misidentify adults or fail to detect underage users. The government’s own report found facial assessment technology to be least reliable for teenagers.

Concerns About Data Collection, Privacy and Enforcement

Some have questioned whether the fines are substantial enough to drive compliance. Former Facebook executive Stephen Scheeler noted that Meta earns roughly A$50m in less than two hours. Critics also warn that the exclusion of dating services, gaming platforms and AI chatbots limits the scope of the ban, particularly as chatbots have drawn attention for harmful interactions with minors. Others argue that educational programmes teaching children to navigate social media safely would be more effective.

Teens interviewed by the BBC said they planned to set up fake profiles or switch to joint accounts with parents. The government has instructed platforms to detect and remove such accounts. Commentators expect an increase in VPN use, similar to patterns observed in the UK after age control rules were introduced there. Communications Minister Annika Wells acknowledged the rollout may be “untidy,” adding that large-scale reforms often unfold this way.

The legislation requires that personal data collected for age verification can only be used for that purpose and must be destroyed afterward, with penalties for breaches. Australia has experienced a series of high-profile data breaches in recent years, intensifying concerns about the volume of information needed to enforce the ban.

Industry Pushback and Legal Tensions

Social media companies objected strongly when the policy was announced in late 2024, arguing it would be difficult to enforce, easy to bypass and disruptive for users. They also warned it could drive minors toward more dangerous online spaces. Snap and YouTube rejected the label of “social media company,” and days before implementation, YouTube said the “rushed” law would undermine safety by allowing under-16s to continue using the platform without accounts, thereby removing parental controls and safety filters. Google, YouTube’s parent company, was reported to be considering a legal challenge.

Meta has said the ban will create inconsistent protections across the various apps teens use. TikTok and Snap expressed opposition at parliamentary hearings in October 2025 but said they would comply. Kick, the only Australian platform included, said it would introduce additional measures while continuing to work with authorities. Reddit stated it would comply but raised “deep concerns” about the law’s effect on free expression and privacy.

International Context

Other governments are considering similar measures. Denmark has announced plans to ban under-15s from social media, and Norway is evaluating a comparable proposal. A French parliamentary inquiry has recommended barring under-15s from social media and setting a curfew for users aged 15 to 18. Spain has drafted legislation requiring legal guardians to authorise access for under-16s. In the UK, safety rules introduced in July 2025 allow regulators to issue heavy fines or jail executives who fail to prevent children from accessing harmful or illegal content. In the United States, a 2024 attempt in Utah to ban under-18s from social media without parental consent was blocked by a federal judge.

Featured image credits: Flickr

