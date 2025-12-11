Inspur Group Showcases Innovative Technologies at Inter Airport Europe in Munich, Empowering Smart Airport Development Worldwide

The Inter Airport Europe exhibition recently opened in grand fashion at the Munich Trade Fair Center. As a leading enterprise in China’s airport equipment sector, Inspur Group made a prominent appearance with its full range of core products and innovative solutions. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies and outstanding performance, the company became a major highlight of the event, drawing wide attention from industry clients, partners, and professional visitors from around the world.

On-Site Highlights

At this year’s exhibition, Inspur Group presented under the theme “Redefining Airports with AI”, showcasing its core innovations in the smart airside domain across two key dimensions: solutions and aviation equipment.

On the solutions front, the company unveiled its Integrated Smart Airside Solution, built on Inspur’s foundational digital platforms—including the Qihang Cloud Platform and Zhixiang Digital Platform. Designed to enhance airport operational efficiency, safety, and service quality, the solution features an open, modular architecture that integrates cloud, network, edge, and terminal resources. It establishes a connected and interoperable technical foundation, strengthening the digital infrastructure of airports.

By consolidating multi-dimensional data and increasing its application value, the solution provides comprehensive digital empowerment across airport operations control, safety management, passenger services, logistics, and administration.

Integrated Smart Airside Solution – Aviation Equipment

On the aviation equipment front, Inspur Group showcased a series of specialized products designed to complement its Integrated Smart Airside Solution. The stand guidance system reduces the need for manual marshaling by enabling automated stand management. The aviation-specific ground pit system provides localized energy supply, improving the convenience and efficiency of ground support services while reducing manpower requirements and operational costs. The vehicle-mounted FOD (Foreign Object Debris) detection device combines fixed-point monitoring with mobile patrols to establish a multi-layered prevention and control system, helping airports enhance operational efficiency and ensure airside safety. Together, these technologies form a critical extension of the smart airside ecosystem.

Inspur Group’s participation in Inter Airport Europe in Munich not only significantly enhanced its international brand visibility, but also laid a solid foundation for further expansion into the global market. Looking ahead, Inspur Group will take this exhibition as a new starting point to actively engage with the global airport industry, strengthen collaboration with international partners, and contribute Chinese innovation and expertise to the intelligent and efficient transformation of airports worldwide.