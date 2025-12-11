DMR News

Google Introduces Live Video Sharing for Emergency Services on Android

Dec 11, 2025

Google has launched Android Emergency Live Video, a feature that allows users to stream real-time video to emergency responders during calls or text-based emergency interactions, offering first responders additional context in situations such as car accidents, fires or medical crises.

How the Feature Works

The tool requires no advance setup. During an emergency call or text, a dispatcher can send a prompt to the user’s device. The user can then choose to share live video from the phone’s camera. The stream is encrypted, and users can stop sharing at any time. Google said in a blog post that with a single tap, people can provide responders with a real-time view to help assess situations quickly and, when necessary, guide users through urgent procedures such as CPR before help arrives.

Availability and Device Requirements

Android Emergency Live Video will be available on devices running Android 8 or later. The feature is rolling out initially in the United States and select regions of Germany and Mexico. It joins a broader set of safety tools available on Google and Apple devices, including emergency SOS, crash detection, fall detection and satellite-based location services.

Featured image credits: Pickpik

