Inspur Group Showcases Latest Innovations at GITEX GLOBAL 2025

GITEX GLOBAL 2025 recently kicked off in grand fashion at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates. As one of the premier technology events in the Middle East and across the globe, the exhibition has attracted thousands of companies from over 100 countries and regions. The event brings together global tech giants, innovative startups, government bodies, and industry leaders.

Inspur Group made a strong appearance at the event, presenting its latest achievements in artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Engaging with government representatives, industry leaders, and enterprise clients from around the world, Inspur explored new opportunities for advancing the regional digital economy.

Inspur Group Exhibition Area

During the event, Inspur Group’s exhibition area drew significant attention from key potential partners, including executives from major enterprises and government project leaders from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other countries. Backed by Inspur Group’s strong capabilities and deep expertise in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and industry-specific large models, the company showcased practical, localized solutions tailored to the digital transformation of the transportation and agriculture sectors in the Middle East. These offerings closely aligned with the region’s core industrial transformation needs and received strong interest from visitors on site.

Inspur Group Exhibition Area

In the smart transportation segment, Inspur Group unveiled the “Qianmo” large model for the transportation industry, highlighting its deep integration across a wide range of scenarios, including highways, urban rail, airports, seaports, low-altitude economy, and vehicle-road collaboration. The model has already been successfully deployed in several major domestic and international projects, helping clients enhance operational efficiency and optimize cost structures. With its outstanding technical performance and application value, the solution has received multiple provincial and ministerial-level awards, served over 120 clients, and was officially listed among Shandong Province’s inaugural catalog of high-end software and high-quality development projects.

In the smart agriculture segment, Inspur Group introduced the “Zhiji” agricultural large model, which integrates large language models (LLM), retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and AI Agent technologies. Covering the entire agricultural value chain—including crop cultivation, aquaculture, breeding, and agri-tech services—the model is designed to address the unique challenges of the Middle East, such as water scarcity, harsh climate conditions, and the growing demand for greenhouse farming. It enables efficient use of resources and energy while supporting intelligent management of agricultural production, offering strong technical support to help the region overcome development bottlenecks and promote sustainable agricultural growth.

In recent years, Inspur Group has continued to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, establishing a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai and building a localized system for technical services and market operations. This enables the company to deliver fast, customized solutions tailored to regional client needs.

Inspur’s participation in this year’s GITEX marks a key step in deepening its strategic expansion in the Middle East. Not only does it further solidify the company’s local market foundation, but it also leverages the global platform of the exhibition to showcase the core competitiveness of Chinese technology enterprises in the field of intelligent innovation. Looking ahead, Inspur Group will continue advancing AI-driven industry integration, expanding its Middle East presence, and working with global partners to foster sustainable economic, social, and environmental development in the era of intelligent transformation.