DistributeX Announces Advancement of Global Digital Currency Marketing Strategy: Plans to Increase International Advertising and Brand Campaigns Over the Next Three Years

Dec 11, 2025

Dec 11, 2025

DistributeX, a global digital currency marketing and advertising platform, today announced the official launch of its upgraded global marketing strategy. Over the next three years, the company will significantly expand both online and offline advertising reach, establishing a multi-layered digital marketing communication system to enhance brand visibility and industry influence.

DistributeX has already made initial inroads in key markets across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company’s advertising budget for this round is expected to exceed $5 million, with plans to invest a total of $15 million to $20 million over the next three years. This investment will focus on expanding international advertising, brand collaborations, and ecosystem development within the digital currency and Web3 sectors. Online, the company will strengthen its digital media, social platform, and programmatic advertising initiatives. Offline, DistributeX aims to increase digital display investments in emerging markets such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa to enhance brand reach.

Since its inception, DistributeX has been committed to utilizing data-driven advertising distribution technologies to provide digital currency projects with precise exposure and user growth solutions, including brand promotion, exchange listings, Web3 user engagement, and community outreach. By leveraging artificial intelligence, audience behavior analysis, and cross-chain data insights, the company offers intelligent marketing recommendations to digital asset issuers, trading platforms, and blockchain enterprises.

This strategic upgrade marks DistributeX’s transition from a “crypto advertising service provider” to a “global digital asset marketing network.” The company will launch a new brand identity and release multilingual smart advertising content. It also plans to implement a “Global Web3 Marketing Collaboration Program,” partnering with industry media, ecosystem companies, and advertising agencies to establish long-term cooperative mechanisms, strengthen regional communication capabilities, and promote ecosystem synergy.

Currently, DistributeX has established regional teams in Singapore, Dubai, Los Angeles, and London and is expanding its digital marketing presence in Africa, with a focus on high-growth countries such as Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria. Over the next three years, the company plans to accelerate the development of regional hubs to support localized services, compliant promotions, and the growth of the digital currency ecosystem.

The company’s management team stated, “Digital assets are transforming global communication models. We aim to leverage smart advertising and precise data capabilities to help digital currency projects build trusted brands worldwide, achieving sustained user growth and long-term ecosystem value.”

Industry analysts point out that DistributeX’s strategic expansion reflects a broader shift in the global cryptocurrency marketing landscape, from “market reach” to “building intelligent marketing systems.” Over the next three years, smart advertising and global collaboration networks are expected to be pivotal directions in Web3 communication strategies.

DistributeX welcomes global advertising ecosystems and Web3 projects to engage in partnerships. All collaborative projects will undergo formal reviews to ensure long-term stability and professional compliance.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

