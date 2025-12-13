Living Legacy Announces Innovative QR Memorial Medallions and Ornaments

Living Legacy Expands Memorialization with Digital Innovation

In an effort to transform the way families preserve memories, Living Legacy, a family-owned business based in the United States, has announced the launch of its innovative QR Memorial Medallions and QR Christmas Ornaments. These groundbreaking products offer an accessible and affordable way to keep the legacies of loved ones alive, seamlessly merging the traditional practice of memorializing with the power of digital technology.

Bridging the Gap Between Traditional and Digital Memorialization

The idea for Living Legacy was born from a deeply personal experience. Founder Andrew Coulter, along with his family, faced the profound loss of three loved ones over a period of four years. Their journey through grief led them to the realization that the traditional memorialization methods, such as headstones, could be enhanced with modern technology. Thus, the concept for Living Legacy was created: a product that not only honors the memories of the deceased but allows future generations to engage with these stories in a dynamic and accessible way.

A New Way to Connect with Loved Ones

Living Legacy’s primary product, the QR Memorial Medallion, features a scannable QR code that links to a personalized online profile for the deceased. This profile can include photos, videos, music, family stories, and other cherished memories. Whether placed on a headstone, memorial plaque or urn, the medallion serves as a bridge between physical and digital memorialization, allowing anyone to scan and view the legacy of the departed.

In addition, Living Legacy has expanded its offerings with the Living Legacy QR Christmas Ornaments, which come in two variations: Memorial Ornaments, designed to honor loved ones during the holiday season, and Traditional Ornaments, which can be used to celebrate memories from the year. These ornaments also feature QR codes that lead to personalized memory pages, making them a unique and meaningful gift for families seeking to preserve their memories.

Why Choose Living Legacy?

Living Legacy is a small, family-run U.S. business that emphasizes customer feedback and community engagement. The company prides itself on offering a product that is customizable and tailored to meet the diverse needs of families from all walks of life. The unique approach to product development ensures that Living Legacy’s offerings continually evolve based on user input, making it a true reflection of the living memories of those who use it.

“We understand that every family’s story is different,” says Andrew Coulter, Founder of Living Legacy. “That’s why we listen closely to our customers, ensuring that each product meets the unique needs of those who use it. Our customers are a vital part of our journey, and we’re constantly innovating to ensure our products are relevant, personal, and meaningful. Some use Living Legacy to share a few photos and a favorite song; others create full multimedia timelines. In every case, our goal is the same: to make remembering easier, more personal, and more connected.”

Expanding Reach and Partnerships

Since its inception, Living Legacy has helped memorialize loved ones in every state of the United States and across the globe. With memories created in several international territories, including Canada, the Caribbean, South America, Africa and Europe, the company is committed to making its memorialization solutions accessible to more families worldwide.

Living Legacy is also exploring new partnerships with funeral homes, monument stores, and grief centers. By collaborating with these organizations, the company aims to make its innovative QR memorialization products available to more families, offering a meaningful way to preserve and share the legacies of loved ones for generations to come.

How It Works

Using the Living Legacy QR Medallion is simple. Families can set up a digital profile for their loved one, uploading memories such as photos, videos, and stories. Once completed, the QR code on the medallion or ornament can be scanned by anyone, allowing them to view the profile and connect with the memories of the deceased. This makes Living Legacy’s products an invaluable tool for families looking to ensure that the stories of their loved ones are preserved and shared for future generations.

Customer Testimonials: A Lasting Legacy of Love

Living Legacy’s products have already helped many families memorialize their loved ones in a way that feels personal and impactful. One customer shared, “In 2020, we lost our 3-month-old son, and while nothing can take that pain away, this gave me a small sense of peace. The setup was simple, and now I have a way to keep his memory close, something I can share with loved ones or just hold onto for myself.” Another customer shared how the Living Legacy Memorial Medallion helped them preserve their mother’s legacy: “It gave me a way to share her story in a way that a headstone alone never could. The setup was simple, and now anyone who visits can scan the code and see photos, videos, and memories that bring her legacy to life.”

Looking Ahead: Greater Impact Through Innovation

Living Legacy continues to evolve as a brand, focusing on creating innovative products that meet the emotional needs of its customers while remaining accessible and affordable. The company’s goal is to help more families preserve memories and create lasting connections with their loved ones, both in life and after death.

About Living Legacy

Living Legacy is a family-owned business dedicated to offering an affordable and accessible way for families to preserve the legacies of their loved ones. By combining the power of digital technology with traditional memorialization methods, Living Legacy provides unique products like QR Memorial Medallions and QR Christmas Ornaments that allow families to keep memories alive for generations.

Founded by the Coulter family after the loss of three family members, Living Legacy’s mission is to make it easier for families to share and honor their stories in a meaningful, modern way.

