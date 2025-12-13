AdWaken.ai Launches AI-Generated ‘Honest Abe’ Commercial for Air Control Heating and Air

AdWaken Uses AI to Help an Independent HVAC Brand Stand Out in a Consolidating Market

AdWaken.ai has unveiled its latest innovation in AI-powered commercial production with the release of a new broadcast-quality advertisement for Air Control Heating and Air. The commercial ‘Honest HVAC’ features a cinematic, AI-generated version of Abraham Lincoln and is currently airing on NBC throughout the Atlanta region.

As competition and consolidation intensify across the HVAC category, Air Control Heating and Air partnered with AdWaken.ai to develop a broadcast television commercial designed to emphasize the brand’s community-focused core values—trust, always-available support, and honesty. AdWaken.ai’s AI-native production approach enabled the team to translate those values into a unique commercial for the brand.

“It’s never been more competitive to grab people’s attention,” said Matt Koulermos, Founding Partner of AdWaken.ai. “With more screens, more content, and more distractions than ever, the goal is to cut through the noise by being clear, memorable, and genuine. That’s what keeps brands top of mind—especially in categories where attention is often bought at scale and most template-style commercials are the norm.”

AI-Powered Commercial Production: A Script-to-Screen Approach Built for Modern Brands

AdWaken.ai’s end-to-end creative approach blends decades of advertising and production experience to simplify the commercial production process without sacrificing creative ambition. The result is broadcast-quality work that prioritizes story, flexibility, and audience impact—without being constrained by the harsh realities of traditional commercial productions.

“The advantages of our AI-native workflows aren’t about cutting corners—they’re about unlocking creative freedom,” said Koulermos. “By producing the full script-to-screen process, we’re able to move faster, iterate with intention and stay focused on what actually matters: creating clear, entertaining work that resonates with audiences.”

Breaking Through a Competitive Market with Innovation

As the HVAC industry sees a rise in private equity-backed consolidation, Air Control Heating and Air remains one of the last independent providers in the Atlanta region. Facing increased competition from companies with enormous marketing budgets, the challenge for AdWaken.ai was to create a commercial that not only captured attention but also authentically reflected their brand’s values.

“The goal wasn’t just to make something eye-catching,” said Koulermos. “It was to create a commercial that clearly expressed Air Control’s commitment to honesty and trust—while standing apart from the corporate-backed advertising that dominates the category.”

The commercial features Abraham Lincoln in a modern context, humorously bridging the gap between Americana and contemporary issues faced by homeowners, such as the frustrations of home maintenance. The result is a memorable and highly engaging ad that reinforces Air Control’s longstanding reputation for trustworthiness and service excellence.

Helping Challenger Brands Earn Attention in Crowded Categories

This campaign reflects a broader shift in how brands approach advertising in markets dominated by scale and spend. Rather than relying on template-style creative, brands that stand for something—trust, integrity, or genuine service—are increasingly looking for ways to communicate those values with clarity and impact.

“We’re interested in working with brands that actually have something to say,” said Koulermos. “When a company is rooted in strong values and willing to take a creative point of view, our role is to help translate that into work that’s entertaining, memorable, and built to cut through—even in categories where attention is often bought, not earned.”

