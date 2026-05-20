TruckingHQ Highlights Growing Crisis for Small Trucking Companies as Diesel Prices Surge Above $5.60 Per Gallon

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of diesel as of mid-May 2026 is over $5.60 per gallon, which is a sharp increase from under $4.00 per gallon at the beginning of March. Fuel costs have always been one of the biggest operational challenges for trucking companies, and they are significantly impacting them now, especially for small businesses.

Often, large carriers can negotiate bulk fuel discounts and hedge fuel costs, which means they can implement fuel surcharges more effectively, too. Meanwhile, smaller operators must pay retail diesel prices with limited ability to pass costs to brokers or shippers. This means that independent carriers are among the most vulnerable during diesel spikes.

Diesel prices are rising faster than spot freight rates, and many carriers are hauling loads with shrinking or nonexistent profit margins. This is putting pressure on these small companies and forcing many out of the industry.

Not only that, but fuel volatility is creating long-term industry risks. It’s disrupting supply chains, increasing shipping costs, and increasing consumer prices. If smaller fleets exit the industry, then there will be reduced carrier capacity as well.

In addition, compliance costs are adding more financial pressure to these independent operators. They must balance FMCSA compliance, DOT audits, driver onboarding, UCR renewals, and safety monitoring, all while dealing with volatile fuel markets.

Owner-operators are struggling to keep afloat and profitable while still keeping freight moving across the country.

TruckingHQ sees the struggles of small operators and helps them reduce administrative burdens with its services. This company works in all 50 states and has a team of experienced professionals who know how to handle trucking regulations.

Back office paperwork can be a challenge for operators to deal with, and TruckingHQ can assist with live agents who are available with direct dial, texting capability, live chat, and direct email capabilities. Those who need help can also reach out through social media.

TruckingHQ helps each carrier develop customized compliance plans, as each business is different and has unique needs. It specializes in DOT compliance, UCR registration, driver onboarding, and audit preparation. These services allow small operators to focus on operations and profitability, as all the paperwork and administrative work won’t be in their hands anymore.

The team at this company uses technology advancements and strengthens organic growth efforts for its clients. It recognizes that change is inevitable, and adapting is crucial for survival in the trucking industry.

TruckingHQ is enabling owner-operators to change their business strategies and make operational shifts smoother. It can help improve safety scores for more loads and lower insurance costs. By reducing operational headaches and enabling compliance, TruckingHQ paves the way for small trucking businesses to stay profitable, even during uncertain market conditions.