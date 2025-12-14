Sonal AI Announces Groundbreaking Wearable Memory Assistant

Sonal AI: Revolutionizing Memory Assistance with a Wearable Solution

In an era where constant mental overload is a daily challenge, Sonal AI is stepping up with a new, revolutionary solution. The wearable device captures key moments from daily life, helping individuals remember important details and stay organised effortlessly. Created by Tim Uzua, a software engineer with over 20 years of experience, and his wife Jennifer Uzua, a medical doctor, Sonal AI was born from a deeply personal moment, forgetting something crucial during Jennifer’s pregnancy. This simple yet profound experience sparked the development of Sonal AI, a device designed to alleviate the mental burden of forgetting.

A Solution Born from a Moment of Forgetfulness

In December 2023, Tim Uzua faced a small but frustrating situation. While helping his wife, Jennifer during her pregnancy, he made a late-night run to the store only to return with everything she needed except the one item she could eat: melons. This seemingly trivial incident made Tim realize a universal truth: humans forget a significant amount of information, often without even realizing it. Jennifer introduced him to the “Forgetting Theory,” which states that we forget up to 70% of new information within 24 hours.

As life became busier with a newborn and demanding work schedules, Tim found that traditional note-taking apps and task managers were insufficient. These tools required constant attention and management, further contributing to his cognitive overload. He yearned for a solution that could effortlessly capture the essential moments of his life, helping him stay organized without adding extra effort to his already busy day. Thus, Sonal AI was born.

Introducing Sonal: A Wearable, AI-Powered Memory Assistant

Sonal AI is not just another note-taking tool; it’s a wearable memory assistant designed to seamlessly fit into real life. This tiny, hands-free device continuously captures conversations and events throughout the day, whether in the car, at home, during walks, or while on a quick phone call. Unlike traditional devices, Sonal doesn’t just record; it uses advanced AI to transcribe conversations, identify action items, set reminders, build shopping lists, and even draft follow-up emails.

With a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge, Sonal is engineered for all-day use. The device is continuously improving, with plans to extend battery life to 20 hours. Its user-first design blends behavioural insights from the medical field with cutting-edge software engineering to create a truly innovative memory aid.

Why Sonal Stands Out in the Market

While other memory tools are often built for structured work conversations, Sonal is designed for the moments that matter most in everyday life. From client meetings and daily stand-ups to family discussions and casual encounters, Sonal AI captures the conversations where important decisions, ideas, and commitments are made. Unlike other tools that require manual input or constant attention, Sonal works in the background, ensuring that nothing important is forgotten.

Key Features of Sonal AI:

Wearable-First Design : Sonal is a discreet, hands-free device that doesn’t require users to open an app or manually start recordings.

: Sonal is a discreet, hands-free device that doesn’t require users to open an app or manually start recordings. Context Intelligence : The AI-powered device doesn’t just transcribe conversations; it understands context and identifies tasks, deadlines, reminders, and actionable follow-ups.

: The AI-powered device doesn’t just transcribe conversations; it understands context and identifies tasks, deadlines, reminders, and actionable follow-ups. Work + Personal Life Focus : Sonal is designed to reduce mental load and help organise daily tasks, from managing daily meetings, client calls, lectures & research, to handling personal commitments like shopping lists, calls and habits.

: Sonal is designed to reduce mental load and help organise daily tasks, from managing daily meetings, client calls, lectures & research, to handling personal commitments like shopping lists, calls and habits. Privacy-Conscious : Users have full control over what’s saved, synced, or deleted. Sonal ensures that your memory is your own, not someone else’s data.

: Users have full control over what’s saved, synced, or deleted. Sonal ensures that your memory is your own, not someone else’s data. Human-Centered Design: Combining over 25 years of software engineering with medical expertise in memory and cognitive load, Sonal is built to address real-world challenges.

Sonal AI: A New Category of Personal Memory Assistance

Sonal AI is pioneering a new category in wearable technology: personal memory assistance. The product is designed to help individuals remember not just tasks or meetings, but everyday moments, without the burden of mental overload. In a world where our calendars, emails, and workflows are already managed by AI, it’s time for our memories to get the same level of assistance.

“Sonal isn’t just a product, it’s a lifeline for the moments where life actually happens,” said Tim Uzua, CEO and co-founder of Sonal AI. “We’re not building a note-taking tool, we’re building a device that remembers the things your brain shouldn’t have to. If AI can automate your calendar, your emails, and your workflow, it should also help you remember the conversations that matter.”

A Vision for the Future: Less Stress, More Presence

The ultimate goal of Sonal AI is to reduce the mental load that comes with remembering daily tasks and commitments. By offering a tool that works in the background, capturing essential moments without interrupting the flow of life, Sonal aims to help users be more present, organised, and less overwhelmed by the chaos of everyday living.

“Our goal is simple: reduce mental load so people can be more present, more organised, and less overwhelmed,” Tim Uzua explained. “Sonal helps people stay on top of their personal lives without adding to their mental clutter.”

As the device continues to evolve, the Sonal AI team remains committed to enhancing the technology and making it even more intuitive, ensuring it remains an indispensable tool for anyone seeking to simplify and organise their life.

About Sonal AI

Sonal AI is an innovative technology company that aims to revolutionalise the way individuals manage their daily lives. Co-founded by Tim Uzua, a software engineer with over 20 years of experience, and his wife Jennifer Uzua, a medical doctor, Sonal AI develops AI-powered wearable devices designed to help users capture important moments and turn them into actionable insights. The company is committed to reducing cognitive overload and improving personal organization through intelligent memory assistance.

Media Contact

Tim Uzua

CEO / Co-founder, Sonal AI

Email: support@sonal-ai.com

Website: Sonal AI

Twitter: @sonalaihq

Instagram: @sonalaihq

Facebook: sonalaihq

TikTok: @sonalaihq