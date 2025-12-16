Link’s Golf Shack Announces a Purpose-Driven Approach to Golf Retail, Blending Custom Products, Community Investment, and Youth Development

Link’s Golf Shack LLC, a U.S.-based e-commerce golf retailer, today announced its continued expansion and mission-driven approach to the golf industry, one that places accessibility, personalization, and community impact at the center of the retail experience.

Founded by Matt Kellogg, Link’s Golf Shack was built on a belief that golf should be welcoming, attainable, and meaningful – not intimidating or exclusive. The company offers a wide range of golf accessories, apparel, training aids, refurbished clubs, and custom-designed products through its in-house Link’s Design Studio, serving golfers at every stage of their journey.

“Golf has the power to shape people, not just players,” said Kellogg, founder and CEO of Link’s Golf Shack. “Our goal is to remove barriers to the game while using golf as a way to teach confidence, integrity, and perseverance. That’s what drives everything we do.”

Making Golf Accessible for the Everyday Player

As interest in golf continues to grow nationwide, Link’s Golf Shack is addressing a long-standing challenge within the sport: affordability and access. By offering refurbished equipment, competitively priced gear, and flexible customization options, the company ensures golfers whether beginners or experienced players can participate without financial pressure.

“Our passion is for the everyday golfer,” Kellogg added. “Whether someone is walking the course with borrowed clubs or investing in custom gear, they deserve the same respect, service, and sense of belonging.”

Swing for the Stars™: Investing in Youth Through Golf

At the heart of Link’s Golf Shack’s mission is Swing for the Stars™, the company’s youth-focused community initiative. The program provides financial assistance to at-risk and financially disadvantaged youth, helping them participate in school golf programs through grants for clubs, gear, and essential golf accessories.

“Golf teaches honesty, patience, accountability, and self-discipline lessons that stay with kids long after the round ends,” said Kellogg. “By supporting youth access to the game, we’re investing in futures, not just fairways.”

The program is designed to give young players more than equipment, providing structure, mentorship, and a sense of achievement through school-sponsored athletics.

Customization, Service, and Tournament Support

In addition to retail and community initiatives, Link’s Golf Shack offers Tournament Support Services that help organizations host successful charity and fundraising golf events. These services include custom event websites, registration support, tournament merchandise, signage, awards, and planning assistance designed to maximize impact while creating memorable experiences for participants.

The company’s Link’s Design Studio further sets it apart by producing custom golf gear using advanced techniques such as laser engraving, DTF transfer, embroidery, sublimation, and 3D and UV printing. These capabilities allow golfers and organizations to create one-of-a-kind products that reflect personal identity, team pride, or charitable purpose.

Recognized for Innovation and Impact

Link’s Golf Shack was recently named Best New Golf Retailer in the U.S. of 2025 by the Evergreen Awards, recognizing the company’s innovation, customer-first approach, and commitment to making golf more inclusive and community-focused.

“This recognition validates what we believe – that golf retail can grow while staying grounded in purpose,” Kellogg said. “We’re building something meant to last, not just something meant to sell.”

About Link’s Golf Shack

Link’s Golf Shack LLC is a U.S.-based e-commerce golf retailer offering golf accessories, apparel, balls, training aids, and refurbished clubs for players of all skill levels. Through its in-house Link’s Design Studio, the company specializes in custom golf products using laser engraving, embroidery, sublimation, DTF, and 3D and UV printing. Link’s Golf Shack also provides tournament support services and leads community initiatives such as Swing for the Stars™, focused on youth development and access to golf. The company is dedicated to making golf affordable, accessible, and meaningful for all.

For more information, visit Link’s Golf Shack .

Media Contact:

Matt Kellogg

Link’s Golf Shack

Chief Golf Fanatic (CEO)

Email: matt@linksgolfshack.com

Website

Facebook

Instagram