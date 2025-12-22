Say Wow, Inc. Announces Updates to TransGull, Introducing AI-Powered Real-Time Online Meeting Interpretation for Global Communication

Say Wow, Inc. today announced a major update to TransGull’s desktop version, introducing its AI-powered real-time online meeting interpretation feature on macOS and Windows. Built on large language models and contextual translation technology, the update is designed to help users better understand multilingual conversations during online meetings, online classes, and live online sessions, while reducing friction caused by language barriers.

TransGull uses advanced AI models to analyze speech in context, enabling more natural and accurate translations compared to traditional word-by-word approaches. With this update, users can receive live translated speech and bilingual subtitles during online meetings, online classes, and live online broadcasts, allowing them to follow discussions or content in their preferred language with greater clarity.

Key updates include:

AI-Powered Contextual Interpretation

TransGull leverages large AI language models to perform contextual speech recognition and translation in real time, improving accuracy and fluency during live meetings.

Real-Time Interpretation for Meetings, Online Classes, and Live Streams

Users can view bilingual subtitles and listen to translated audio during online meetings, virtual classrooms, and live online broadcasts on popular platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet, without additional hardware or complex setup. This functionality is currently available on desktop platforms (macOS and Windows) , where system-level audio access enables reliable meeting interpretation.

Support for 21 Languages

TransGull supports real-time interpretation across 21 languages, enabling users from different regions to communicate, learn, and consume live content more effectively.

Flexible, Pay-As-You-Go Usage

The feature is designed for flexible use, allowing individuals and teams to enable interpretation only when needed and pay based on actual usage.

While this release focuses on helping users understand the language spoken by others during meetings, Say Wow, Inc. is actively working on further enhancements. Future updates will strengthen TransGull’s ability to translate a user’s own speech into another language and play it directly to meeting participants on video conferencing platforms, enabling more natural two-way multilingual communication.

This update builds on TransGull’s existing mobile products. Prior to the desktop online meeting feature, TransGull had already launched mobile applications offering conversation translation, image translation, simultaneous interpretation, live stream interpretation, and video translation. Due to operating system restrictions on Android and iOS that limit access to meeting audio, real-time online meeting interpretation is currently supported on desktop platforms only. These capabilities have been widely used by individuals, travelers, freelancers, content creators, and professionals in everyday multilingual scenarios.

As remote work, online education, live streaming, and cross-border communication continue to grow, these updates are driven by user demand for practical, AI-powered tools that work not only for enterprises, but also for freelancers, independent professionals, and everyday users.

The updated desktop version of TransGull for macOS and Windows is now available. Users can download and access the online meeting interpretation feature directly via the TransGull official website.