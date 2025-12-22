AR Ventures Launches Boutique IPO Consulting Service to Help Tech Startups Go Public Through Small-Cap IPO or Direct Listing

Tech startup founders now have a new resource for bringing their ideas to life and scaling globally with the launch of a specialized consulting service from advisory firm AR Ventures . Too often, funding issues can prevent entrepreneurs and business owners with exceptional products and services from reaching the broader audience necessary for success. The experienced team at AR Ventures helps rapidly growing technology companies explore small-cap and micro-cap IPO launches and direct listings, rather than multiple cycles of traditional venture capital (VC), particularly in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, SaaS, and fintech.

The IPO consultation service is designed for revenue-generating startups that are too advanced for seed funding but too small for late-stage mega funds, AR Ventures Founder and CEO Alexander Rugaev explained. The firm provides the guidance and connections necessary for founders to access public markets without sacrificing control of their companies.

“Founders are told they must raise round after round of VC and give up control,” Rugaev said. “That’s no longer true. With the right structure, a small-cap IPO can deliver more capital and more liquidity while the founder still keeps the steering wheel.”

Rugaev’s team helps founders decide which method is ideal for their company, tailored to their specific needs and goals. AR Ventures presents the benefits and drawbacks of small-cap IPO, micro-cap IPO, and direct listings compared to more traditional methods, such as venture capital. These alternative funding paths have become increasingly attractive options for founders because they allow them to retain more control over their companies, which can lead to higher valuation multiples.

“We built this service for real businesses, not pitch decks — companies with revenue, customers, and a clear story, but no clear path to late-stage VC. Public markets are open to them much earlier than most founders think,” Rugaev said.

Clients working with AR Ventures receive guidance on structuring their company and cap table to minimize dilution and preserve voting control, demonstrating that it is possible to raise meaningful capital while maintaining 60–80% of voting power. The firm’s new service also helps clients choose the right exchange and market for growth and scaling, such as the NYSE American, Nasdaq Capital Market, or other small- and micro-cap boards.

AR Ventures assists clients in preparing an investor-ready equity story, financial model, and go-to-market narrative, so they aren’t left to their own devices once they secure funding. Founders have an experienced team of underwriters, legal counsel, auditors, and investor relations partners with extensive global market knowledge, offering support before, during, and after the listing. The experts meticulously explain each step, helping clients determine realistic ticket sizes, timeframes, and the typical profile for startups fitting their chosen path.

“Our job is to sit on the founder’s side of the table and translate the language of Wall Street into something a startup team can actually use,” Rugaev said. “We help them choose the right market, prepare properly, and avoid the expensive mistakes that first-time issuers often make.”

Traditional VC dilutes ownership and often leads to conflicts with aggressive governance. AR Ventures helps founders unlock the fastest, cleanest, and most founder-friendly path to long-term capital through alternative methods that can raise more capital than any private round could offer. Small-cap and micro-cap IPOs deliver immediate liquidity options for both founders and early investors through public shares, structured lock-ups, and managed sell-downs.

Gaining access to public markets, such as the New York Stock Exchange, dramatically increases a company’s legitimacy and fosters brand trust with clients, partners, and governments. Many growth options and deals only become available after a company goes public.

“Being public sends a powerful message — your company is here to dominate, not to be bought,” Rugaev said. “It positions you as a category winner in the eyes of clients, investors, and media.”

