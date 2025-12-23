Ousted Ben & Jerry’s Chair Accuses Owner Of Threatening Smear Campaign Amid Board Dispute

The former chair of Ben & Jerry’s independent board has accused the ice cream maker’s owner of threatening to publish defamatory statements about her, as a long-running dispute over board independence and the brand’s social mission escalates following a change in ownership.

Allegations From Former Board Chair

Anuradha Mittal, who chaired the independent board of Ben & Jerry’s for seven years, told the BBC that the company’s owner threatened to launch a public smear campaign if she did not step down from her role.

Mittal said the threat involved the publication of defamatory statements about her. She said the warning was delivered in a letter informing her that she had been removed from the board.

Owner’s Position And Governance Changes

Magnum Ice Cream Company, which now owns Ben & Jerry’s, said Mittal no longer met the criteria to serve on the board following an investigation commissioned by the company and carried out by external advisers.

In a statement issued on Monday, Magnum outlined changes to board governance, including the introduction of a nine-year term limit for board members. As a result, Mittal and two other board members are required to leave.

Magnum also said an audit of the Ben & Jerry’s Foundation identified material deficiencies in financial controls, governance, and compliance policies, including conflicts of interest.

Dispute Over Independence And Social Mission

Speaking on the BBC’s World Business Report, Mittal said tensions between the board and the company’s owner had intensified in recent years. She said the board had resisted what she described as overreach that limited its ability to speak publicly on issues such as human rights and peace.

Ben & Jerry’s has historically maintained an independent board with authority over its social mission. That arrangement was established when the company was sold to Unilever in 2000 and has remained a point of contention.

Earlier this month, Unilever completed the spin-off of its ice cream business, creating Magnum Ice Cream Company as a standalone entity. The ownership dispute has continued under the new structure.

Claims Of Pressure And Incentives

Mittal said executives linked to Unilever and Magnum warned her in October that negative statements about her would appear in a forthcoming prospectus if she did not resign. She also said she was offered a senior role at a multimillion dollar Unilever-funded non-profit if she agreed to step down.

Mittal said she rejected the offer, describing it as inappropriate. She characterised the situation as an attempt to discredit her publicly and said the allegations against her were unfounded.

Background Of Prior Conflicts

While under Unilever ownership, Ben & Jerry’s clashed repeatedly with its parent company. In 2021, the brand stopped selling its products in Israeli-occupied territories, prompting Unilever to sell the Israeli business to a local licensee. In October, co-founder Ben Cohen said the company was blocked from launching a product expressing solidarity with Palestine.

The dispute has continued under Magnum. Jerry Greenfield, one of Ben & Jerry’s original founders, left the company in September, saying the brand’s social mission was being constrained. Cohen has also criticised Magnum, saying it was not fit to own the business.

Magnum Response And Brand Commitments

Magnum said the recent steps were taken to strengthen corporate governance and clarify the responsibilities of the Ben & Jerry’s board. A spokesperson said the actions were intended to preserve the brand’s social mission and protect its integrity.

The company said it remains committed to Ben & Jerry’s three-part mission covering product, economic, and social goals, and said the brand continues to advocate for social causes through its public channels.

