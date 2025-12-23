Les Peterkin OAM Announces VIP Gala and Public Exhibition of “Laughing Kookaburras”

Les Peterkin OAM’s “Laughing Kookaburras” Exhibition Opens in Newcastle

Bid Barn Auction House in Newcastle, Australia, will host the forthcoming Laughing Kookaburras exhibition by acclaimed Australian artist and arts patron Les Peterkin OAM. The exhibition will commence with an invitation-only VIP Gala and Media Preview on the evening of December 26, 2025, beginning at 5:00 PM. The public exhibition and sale will follow from December 27, 2025, through January 4, 2026.

The VIP Gala and Media Preview is designed to provide invited guests, industry representatives, and members of the media with an early viewing of Peterkin’s latest body of work. The exhibition will feature framed kookaburra artworks alongside a curated selection of ceramics and memorabilia that reflect Peterkin’s longstanding engagement with Australian wildlife and cultural identity. Selected works will be available for acquisition during the public exhibition period.

A Career Defined by Artistic and Community Contribution

Les Peterkin OAM is widely recognized for a career that spans several decades and multiple disciplines within the creative arts. Originally trained in physical education, Peterkin’s professional path evolved toward ceramics and visual art, where he established a reputation for craftsmanship and thematic clarity. His work has consistently explored the relationship between nature, form, and Australian cultural heritage.

Over the course of his career, Peterkin founded Studio 52A in Mosman, co-established the Sydney Festival Ballet Company, and later opened Bakehouse Pottery and Galleria Artisans in the Tweed Valley. These initiatives contributed to the development of creative communities and provided platforms for artists and educators alike. His involvement with the Ceramic Collectors’ Society in Sydney, where he continues to serve as a Patron and Committee Member, further reflects his commitment to sustaining the ceramic arts.

Peterkin’s engagement with the community extends beyond exhibitions and institutions. He has conducted pottery workshops, developed educational video content, and participated in local outreach activities, including performances at community and aged-care facilities. These efforts have positioned him as both a practicing artist and an advocate for accessible arts education.

Exhibition Preview: Interpreting an Australian Icon

The Laughing Kookaburras exhibition centers on Peterkin’s interpretations of one of Australia’s most recognizable native birds. Through ceramics and framed artworks, the exhibition examines the kookaburra as both a visual subject and a cultural symbol. Peterkin’s works emphasize detail, texture, and composition, offering varied perspectives on the bird’s form and presence within the Australian landscape.

The exhibition will be held at Bid Barn Auction House, located at 21 Railway Street, Wickham, Newcastle, NSW. Public viewing hours are scheduled daily from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM throughout the exhibition period. Visitors will have the opportunity to view and purchase works directly from the collection.

Recent Recognition and Professional Honors

In December 2025, Les Peterkin OAM was recognized as the Most Acclaimed International Artist in Newcastle, NSW of 2025 . This distinction acknowledges his sustained contribution to the arts, his professional standing within the international creative community, and his influence on the cultural profile of Newcastle. The recognition reflects a combination of artistic innovation, public engagement, and consistent excellence across his body of work.

This recent acknowledgment follows Peterkin’s earlier appointment as a recipient of the Medal of the Order of Australia, awarded for his services to the creative arts. Together, these honors underscore his role in shaping contemporary Australian art while maintaining strong ties to local and regional creative communities.

Cultural Significance and Ongoing Impact

Peterkin’s work has long been associated with an emphasis on storytelling, material integrity, and cultural continuity. His ceramics and paintings are informed by both traditional techniques and contemporary interpretation, allowing his work to resonate across diverse audiences. The Laughing Kookaburras exhibition reflects these principles, presenting works that are grounded in Australian identity while remaining accessible to a broad public.

The exhibition also highlights Newcastle’s growing role as a center for cultural activity. By hosting established artists and public-facing exhibitions, local venues such as Bid Barn Auction House continue to contribute to the city’s cultural infrastructure and visibility within the national arts landscape.

Exhibition Details

VIP Gala and Media Preview: December 26, 2025, 5:00 PM, by invitation only

Public Exhibition and Sale: December 27, 2025 – January 4, 2026, 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM daily

Location: Bid Barn Auction House, 21 Railway Street, Wickham, Newcastle, NSW, Australia

Media enquiries and invitation requests: newcastle@bidbarn.com.au .

About Bid Barn Auction House

Bid Barn Auction House is a Newcastle-based auction and exhibition venue specializing in fine art, antiques, and collectibles. The auction house regularly hosts curated exhibitions and sales, providing opportunities for collectors, artists, and the public to engage with a diverse range of works. Its programming supports both established and emerging practitioners while contributing to the region’s cultural economy.

Media Contact

Robbie O’Leary

Director, Bid Barn Auction House

Email: Newcastle@bidbarn.com.au

