Chinese Robotaxis Could Begin UK Trials In 2026 Through Uber And Lyft Partnerships

Chinese-built robotaxis could begin operating on UK roads as early as 2026, after ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft announced plans to partner with Baidu to trial autonomous vehicles in London, pending regulatory approval.

Plans For UK Trials With Baidu

Uber and Lyft are seeking permission from UK regulators to test autonomous taxis developed by Baidu. The vehicles would use Baidu’s Apollo Go self-driving system, which already operates in dozens of cities, primarily in China, and has logged millions of passenger rides without a human driver present.

Uber said in June it would accelerate its plans to trial driverless cars in the UK as the government moved to fast-track rules allowing pilot schemes for small autonomous taxi and bus-style services from 2026. On Monday, the company said its partnership with Baidu would support those efforts in London.

Lyft said in August it planned to deploy driverless taxis in both the UK and Germany as part of a broader European agreement with Baidu.

Government Response And Regulatory Path

UK transport secretary Heidi Alexander described the announcements as further support for the government’s approach to autonomous vehicles. In a post on X, she said the UK is preparing for self-driving cars to carry passengers for the first time from spring under a pilot scheme, with an emphasis on safety and responsible deployment.

Both Uber and Lyft will still need approval from UK regulators before any testing can begin on public roads.

Existing Deployments And Scaling Plans

Lyft already offers autonomous rides in Atlanta in the United States. Uber also operates a robotaxi service in partnership with Waymo in the same city.

Lyft chief executive David Risher said London passengers would be the first in Europe to experience Baidu’s Apollo Go vehicles. He said that if regulators approve the trials, Lyft would begin with an initial fleet of several dozen vehicles in 2026, with plans to expand to hundreds.

Safety Concerns And Public Skepticism

Despite industry optimism, public confidence in driverless taxis remains limited. A YouGov poll conducted in October found that almost 60% of UK respondents said they would not feel comfortable riding in a driverless taxi under any circumstances. About 85% said they would choose a cab with a human driver if price and convenience were the same.

Concerns have been reinforced by incidents involving autonomous vehicles, including reports of passengers being trapped in cars, traffic disruption, and collisions. Over the weekend, Waymo reportedly suspended its San Francisco service after some vehicles stopped functioning during a power outage.

Expert Caution On Scaling

Jack Stilgoe, a professor of science and technology policy at University College London, said driverless vehicles cannot be expanded in the same way as purely digital technologies.

He said there is a significant difference between limited testing on public streets and deploying a fully scaled transport system that people rely on daily. Stilgoe also pointed to broader concerns around safety, privacy, and congestion, arguing the UK should focus on setting clear standards for autonomous transport.

He added that London’s success in reducing private car use in its city centre highlights the risk that empty, self-driving vehicles could add to congestion rather than reduce it.

