RED ART PROJECT Brings a Global Exploration of Red to Geneva During Art Genève

USIA (United State of International Artists), a Lisbon-based art brand founded by Francisco Lacerda in 2009, is proud to announce the launch of the RED ART PROJECT, an international group exhibition at Artium Gallery in Geneva. The exhibition will run from January 27 to February 1, 2026, held at the same time of the prestigious Art Genève art fair.

Curated by Francisco Lacerda, the RED ART PROJECT invites audiences to experience the color red through its multifaceted emotional, cultural, political, and spiritual dimensions. Geneva, known for its vibrant cultural landscape, serves as the perfect venue for this cross-border dialogue, bringing together a diverse group of Swiss and international artists.

The exhibition showcases the diversity of contemporary approaches to red. Hélène Zuckschwerdt presents alabaster sculptures in which red emerges through sensuality and the strength of the material, while Richard Rohart combines wood and plexiglass to create works of striking tactile and visual depth. Eliane Muller investigates the emotional and spiritual aspects of red through expressive painting, and Maria João Vale captures it in photographic moments connected to identity, memory, and presence. Mélanie Jost layers resin, wood, acrylic, quartz crystal, and citrine to produce multidimensional works where red becomes a vital, transformative force, while Daniel Schär bridges visual art and music, exploring red’s resonance through rhythm and vibration. In Victoria Menezes Miller’s The Red Cheetah, red’s emotional power is further explored: a boldly crimson background frames a cheetah standing proudly, both fierce and defiant.

Annika Döring immerses viewers in a series of red clouds set against dramatic skies and sunsets, evoking romance and intensity. Claudia Abdelghafar presents two figurative works with contrasting meanings: one evokes Bran Castle in Transylvania and the blood of vampires, while the other transports the viewer to Venice, where red suggests warmth, softness, and light. Adélia Clavien describes red as “the fire of passion,” Ursula Vargas highlights its ambivalent nature between life and aggression, and Teresa Martins examines its sensory impact through abstraction.

Miguel Martins, moving fluidly between figuration and abstraction, links his works to the prehistoric art of Altamira and explores red as a symbol of life, creation, and transformation. His paintings, including From Shadow to Light, Emerging Red and Red Thrill, capture movement, vitality, and the tension between matter and light. Complementing these visual works, the original text by the late Portuguese writer Clara Pinto Correia adds a poetic and narrative layer, weaving memory, mythology, and identity around the color red.

RED ART PROJECT is an international initiative by USIA that, through color, connects artists, collectors, and audiences, fostering an open, cross-border artistic dialogue.

Exhibition Details

RED ART PROJECT

Artium Gallery

11, rue de l’Hôtel de Ville

Geneva, Switzerland

January 27 – February 1, 2026

Exhibition Schedule

Opening Day

16:00–18:00: Press & Collectors Preview

18:00–20:00: Official Exhibition Opening

Public Viewing

January 28–31: 14:00–19:00

February 1: 10:00–12:00

Media Contact:

Francisco Lacerda, Curator

USIA (United State of International Artists)

Email: info@usia.co.uk

USIA Team: lisbon@usia.co.uk

Website: usia.co.uk/redart