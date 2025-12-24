Parkinsong 2026: A Milestone for Music and Parkinson’s Awareness

In a heartwarming announcement, the Parkinsong 2026 competition has crowned Rob Georg and Kristin K Smith’s “Climb This Mountain” as its winning song. This global contest, launched by the Parkinsong non-profit organization, attracted a wealth of entries from artists around the world, all vying to contribute to the growing movement of Parkinson’s awareness through music. The winning entry, “Climb This Mountain,” not only reflects the personal journey of the artist, Rob Georg, but also carries an emotional message of hope and perseverance for those battling Parkinson’s disease.

The Path to the Parkinsong Victory

The Parkinsong Contest, which was launched in 2026 by the World Parkinson Disease Coalition (WPC), drew entries from various countries, including Australia, Austria, and Belgium. The competition’s format was innovative in that it used YouTube voting to determine the winners, with votes cast through “likes” on each song’s music video. Rob Georg’s “Climb This Mountain” captured the hearts of listeners worldwide, standing out among the 18 finalists selected from hundreds of entries.

A Song of Personal Significance

“Climb This Mountain” is not just a catchy tune; it is a deeply personal work for Georg. Written for his father during his hardest battle with Parkinson’s disease, the song is an emotional tribute to the strength and resilience of those facing the disease. Georg, who has often used his music as a way to process life’s challenges, shared a deeply personal experience in the following statement:

“The song was written during a time when I felt that my dad was fighting a battle beyond what words could express. Winning this competition feels like his legacy is continuing, and that means the world to me. It’s one of those moments where you feel connected to something larger than yourself, a part of the universe’s plan.”

The Role of Music in Parkinson’s Awareness

Music has long been recognized as a therapeutic tool, and the Parkinsong Contest highlights its power to unite, inspire, and heal. Gerald Ganglbauer, CEO of Parkinsong, shared his excitement about the competition’s success, saying, “I had done duets, awards, and blues, but the time felt right to try something new. The entries in this contest have demonstrated the incredible creativity and passion that exists in the Parkinson’s community. ‘Climb This Mountain’ is a perfect example of how music can transcend barriers and inspire hope.”

A Global Audience Joins in the Celebration

Votes for the Parkinsong Contest were cast via YouTube, where each song’s video was met with positive feedback and engagement from global audiences. The winning entries will be included in a professionally produced album, scheduled for release in 2026. Furthermore, the successful artists will perform live at the World Parkinson Congress in Phoenix, Arizona, in May 2026, where they will join other prominent figures in the Parkinson’s advocacy space.

Gerald Ganglbauer on the Significance of the Contest

Ganglbauer reflected on the success of the contest and the power of the Parkinson’s community in shaping its outcome. “Make yourself comfortable in front of your big screen TV and watch the playlist,” Ganglbauer remarked. “What you will see is of the highest quality and creativity. ‘Climb This Mountain’ resonates deeply with me, not only for its emotional depth but also for its musical quality. Rob has a gentle voice that reminds me of some of the great musical traditions, and this song is a perfect fit for the Parkinsong mission.”

The contest also featured an animated video by René and David, which was among Ganglbauer’s personal favorites for its creative interpretation of the song.

A Moment That Defies Explanation

Rob Georg shared the story of how “Climb This Mountain” came to be submitted to the Parkinsong contest. Remarkably, he had never personally submitted the song to the competition. In an emotional reflection on his Facebook page, Georg wrote:

“I wasn’t ready for what the universe dropped on me this week, giving me goosebumps writing this… here’s the crazy, fantastic, weird story of me feeling my Dad tremendously close this week! The kind of close that makes you stop in the cold morning air and just breathe him in, the kind of close you feel when a horse lifts its head and looks past you, like it sees someone you can’t. And then, out of nowhere, this email arrives… telling me ‘Climb This Mountain’ won the global Parkinsong competition.”

Georg went on to express his gratitude for the support and love the song has received from listeners around the world, adding, “Every listen, every vote, every heart touched… it all carries my dad’s legacy forward.”

The World Parkinson Congress

The World Parkinson Congress 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona, promises to be a monumental event for the Parkinson’s community, where leaders, healthcare professionals, advocates, and those living with Parkinson’s disease will gather. The Parkinsong performances will add an emotional and creative element to the congress, with “Climb This Mountain” taking center stage as one of the standout performances of the event.

Award Recognition: Best Singer-Songwriter for Parkinson’s Awareness in the United States of 2025

In addition to winning the Parkinsong 2026 contest, Rob Georg has been recognized as the “Best Singer-Songwriter for Parkinson’s Awareness in the United States of 2025”. This prestigious recognition, announced by BestofBestReview.com, acknowledges Rob’s impactful contributions to raising awareness about Parkinson’s disease through music. Georg’s heartfelt songs, including “Climb This Mountain,” have resonated deeply with the Parkinson’s community, showcasing his dedication to the cause. The award highlights his ongoing commitment to supporting and inspiring those affected by Parkinson’s, further cementing his place as a leading advocate for the cause. You can read more about the award here: Best Singer-Songwriter for Parkinson’s Awareness in the United States of 2025 .

About Parkinsong

Parkinsong is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about Parkinson’s disease through music. Founded in 2019 by a group of passionate advocates and musicians, Parkinsong aims to use the power of music to inspire hope, support, and solidarity within the Parkinson’s community. The Parkinsong Contest, launched in 2026, is one of the organization’s flagship initiatives, designed to showcase the talents of musicians whose work highlights the challenges and triumphs of those living with Parkinson’s disease.

For more information, visit Parkinsong .

About Rob Georg

Rob Georg is a singer-songwriter and musician whose heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies have touched the lives of many. Known for his deep emotional connection to his music, Rob has written songs for personal milestones, such as his father’s battle with Parkinson’s disease or his mother’s fight against Alzheimer’s. Rob’s music is available on his official website Rob Georg .

