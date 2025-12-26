“Ring V: Night of the Samurai” Press Conference Brings Together Boxing Stars from Japan and Mexico in Riyadh, Ahead of a Fiery Showdown This Saturday

The Saudi capital witnessed the official press conference for Night of the Samurai on Thursday evening, as part of Fight Week activities taking place at Boulevard City. The event drew strong media and public attendance, bringing together the stars of the highly anticipated fight night that will showcase the clash between Japan’s elite and Mexico’s top contenders.

Opening the press conference, promoter Eddie Hearn welcomed attendees and highlighted the rapid rise of boxing in Saudi Arabia, noting that the partnership between Riyadh Season and The Ring Magazine over the past two years reflects the Kingdom’s transformation into a global boxing hub. He credited the vision of HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and President of the Saudi Boxing Federation, for driving this momentum and elevating the sport’s global profile.

Hearn described Saturday’s fight card as one of the strongest ever staged in the Kingdom, adding that Night of the Samurai carries not only the spirit of Japanese warriors, but also the fierce intensity of Mexican boxing, with fighters known for turning every bout into an all-out battle.

He further noted the exceptional competitiveness of the main and co-main events, pointing out that the four headline fighters collectively hold an unbeaten record across 105 professional bouts, a rare achievement in the sport. Hearn emphasized that Riyadh has firmly established itself as a global home for boxing, highlighting that many of the world’s top pound-for-pound fighters have already competed in the Kingdom, with the exception of Naoya Inoue and Junto Nakatani, who now make their long-anticipated appearance on this major stage.

Speaking during the press conference, The Ring Magazine CEO Rick Reeno described the upcoming card as a showcase of both present and future Japanese boxing excellence. He stressed that while much of the spotlight has been on the Japanese stars, the challengers, particularly Alan Picasso and Sebastian Hernandez, arrive fully prepared to disrupt expectations and seize the moment.

Tensions rose as reigning Japanese champion Naoya Inoue and Mexican contender Alan Picasso exchanged remarks. Picasso, who appeared wearing traditional Saudi attire, expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome in the Kingdom and thanked the organizers and The Ring magazine. He praised Japan and Inoue’s team but made his intentions clear, declaring: “This Saturday will not be the Night of the Samurai, it will be the Night of the Aztecs.” He added that he fights not only for titles, but for his people and his heritage, stating that he has trained relentlessly for this moment and arrived in Riyadh determined to win.

In response, Naoya Inoue firmly dismissed the notion of the belts returning to Mexico, stating that such an outcome “will not happen, 100 percent.” He explained that this bout represents a crucial chapter in his super bantamweight journey and a key step toward cementing his position at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings. Inoue added that all Japanese fighters on the card share the same mindset: to deliver victory and return home triumphant.

The press conference also featured Kenshiro Teraji, who made a strong impression by appearing in traditional Saudi attire as a sign of respect for the host country. Teraji expressed confidence ahead of his bout, stating that this fight represents an important milestone in his career and that he is fully prepared to seize the opportunity. When asked about a potential future matchup with Jesse Rodriguez, Teraji said his full focus remains on the upcoming bout, but that a victory in Riyadh would pave the way for bigger challenges ahead.

The event concluded with an intense face-off between the fighters involved in the main bouts, as cameras flashed and the atmosphere reflected the anticipation surrounding fight night.

The press conference marked another highlight in Fight Week activities, which continue to build momentum ahead of the official weigh-in ceremony scheduled for tomorrow. The highly anticipated “Ring V: Night of the Samurai” will take place this Saturday at Mohammed Abdu Arena, Boulevard City, where global attention will be fixed on a night expected to deliver elite-level boxing and unforgettable moments.