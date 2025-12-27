Cleveland Family Counseling’s New Approach to Narcissistic Abuse Recovery

Cleveland Family Counseling offers services for those affected by narcissistic abuse, high-conflict divorce, and trauma. Founded by Carrie Ann Cleveland, a licensed therapist with over a decade of experience, the practice offers expert support to help clients navigate emotional recovery and healing.

Carrie Ann Cleveland, a highly regarded trauma therapist and certified high-conflict divorce coach, offers a unique approach that combines therapeutic techniques, including EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing), psychodynamic therapy, and narrative therapy, to help individuals reclaim their lives after experiencing emotional abuse. “When you’re in a relationship with a narcissist, you spend all your time trying to be invisible, tiptoeing on eggshells, or more accurately, tiptoeing around landmines,” Cleveland explains. “Then when you finally summon the courage to leave the relationship, you suddenly have a giant target on your back. You thought you’d be safe once you left, but instead, you find yourself permanently in the crosshairs of your abuser and at the mercy of a broken, biased, and unjust family court system that consigns on post-separation abuse. You’re not just parenting under a microscope, you’re parenting out of fear.”

Cleveland’s approach is deeply empathetic and trauma-informed. She emphasizes that therapy isn’t about merely surviving; it’s about thriving. “You know you’re ready to leave when the pain of staying is worse than the fear of leaving,” Cleveland says. “Narcissists are incapable of accountability. They will blame you for everything, including what they themselves have done. They would blame you for the weather if they could.”

A Personal Journey to Expertise

Carrie Ann Cleveland’s expertise in narcissistic abuse recovery is rooted in both her personal experiences and her extensive academic background. With undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of San Francisco and Pepperdine University, she is a licensed marriage and family therapist in California, Georgia, and Washington, and a licensed professional clinical counselor. Cleveland is also a certified high-conflict divorce coach.

Her journey to becoming a therapist was shaped by her own experiences of trauma, particularly narcissistic abuse, which fueled her passion for helping others heal. “I came into this profession the hard way,” says Cleveland. “After experiencing narcissistic abuse and high-conflict divorce myself, I understood firsthand the unique challenges individuals face when they find themselves trapped in these toxic situations. I want to help others break free and heal.”

Cleveland’s therapeutic philosophy is centered around not only the healing of emotional wounds but also the development of resilience to face future challenges with confidence and strength. She works collaboratively with clients, empowering them to explore their traumas, identify their strengths, and achieve the life and relationships they desire.

Comprehensive Services for Individuals and Families

Cleveland Family Counseling offers a wide range of therapeutic services designed to support individuals at different stages of their recovery journey. These services include:

Individual Therapy: Focused on trauma recovery, emotional healing, and personal growth, particularly for those dealing with narcissistic abuse, high-conflict divorce or any type of trauma.

Focused on trauma recovery, emotional healing, and personal growth, particularly for those dealing with narcissistic abuse, high-conflict divorce or any type of trauma. Co-Parenting Therapy: Helping parents navigate the complexities of co-parenting with a narcissistic or high-conflict partner, with a focus on communication strategies, emotional regulation, and creating healthier boundaries.

Helping parents navigate the complexities of co-parenting with a narcissistic or high-conflict partner, with a focus on communication strategies, emotional regulation, and creating healthier boundaries. Expert Witness Services: Offering expert testimony in divorce and custody disputes, particularly where narcissistic abuse and coercive control are concerns.

Offering expert testimony in divorce and custody disputes, particularly where narcissistic abuse and coercive control are concerns. Narcissistic Abuse Coaching: Helping individuals rebuild their self-worth, reclaim their personal power, and set healthier boundaries after experiencing narcissistic abuse.

Cleveland’s approach to therapy includes her deep understanding of narcissistic abuse recovery and the unique needs of individuals who have faced these kinds of emotional and psychological harms. “Narcissists are masters of wordsmithing. If you see a narcissist standing over a dead body with a smoking gun, they’ll say ‘I didn’t kill her, the bullet did.’” Cleveland explains. “They twist and manipulate reality. While the pain they cause is real, they make you question yourself so much that you can’t even recognize the truth anymore. It’s gaslighting at its finest.”

A Safe Space for Healing

Cleveland Family Counseling is committed to providing a safe and nonjudgmental environment for individuals to explore their trauma and move toward healing. Carrie Ann Cleveland emphasizes the importance of a compassionate, trauma-informed space where clients can process their experiences and begin the journey to reclaiming their identities. “Therapy is a place where you can bring all parts of yourself, whether it’s trauma, shame, or aspects of life that feel taboo or hard to speak of elsewhere,” Cleveland says. “I create an environment where healing and transformation occur, especially after some of life’s hardest experiences.”

For those experiencing narcissistic abuse, high-conflict custody disputes or any form of trauma, therapy with Cleveland is not just about coping; it’s about leveling up. Clients who work with her report gaining clarity, emotional stability, and a renewed sense of self-worth.

Awards and Recognition

Cleveland Family Counseling’s dedication to helping individuals overcome the trauma of narcissistic abuse and high-conflict divorce has earned widespread recognition. Most recently, the practice was awarded Best Narcissistic Abuse Therapy in California of 2025 by Best of Best Reviews. This prestigious honor reflects the exceptional services Carrie Ann Cleveland provides, offering a beacon of hope and healing.

Carrie Ann Cleveland has also been featured in prominent publications like Time Magazine, Scary Mommy, and DomesticShelters.org, and has shared her expertise on popular podcasts such as IAmEkho, Unfilteredd, and M.E.S.H with Dr. Brewer. These accolades further cement her status as one of the leading experts in narcissistic abuse recovery and trauma healing.

About Cleveland Family Counseling

Cleveland Family Counseling is a professional mental health practice dedicated to helping individuals recover from narcissistic abuse, trauma, and high-conflict family situations. Founded by Carrie Ann Cleveland, the practice offers a variety of therapeutic services, including individual therapy, co-parenting coaching, and expert witness services. With over ten years of experience, Cleveland is committed to providing trauma-informed care to those affected by interpersonal abuse and helping them create healthier, more fulfilling lives.

