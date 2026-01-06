RuneScape Sees Player Surge In 2025 As Long-Running MMO Draws Returning Audiences

RuneScape recorded a sharp rise in activity in 2025, with its developer reporting significant growth in paid memberships and the highest number of simultaneous players in the game’s 25-year history, underscoring renewed interest in the long-running online role-playing game.

The medieval fantasy game, first released in 2001, saw its number of paid members climb to well over one million in 2025, according to its developer Jagex. That represented a 30% increase compared with the start of the year. In addition to paid users, the game continues to attract millions of players who access it for free.

During the year, RuneScape reached a peak of around 240,000 players logged in at the same time, the highest concurrent figure since launch. While daily activity has since eased to roughly 175,000 simultaneous players, the peak placed RuneScape among the most-played titles on Steam at the time, with only three games recording higher concurrent player counts.

Two Versions And A Long Evolution

RuneScape now exists as two distinct games. RuneScape, often referred to by players as RS3, offers a modernised version with updated graphics and systems. Old School RuneScape, meanwhile, is based on a 2007 snapshot of the original game and has since expanded with new content while retaining its early design and mechanics.

Despite its longevity, RuneScape trails larger MMOs in daily player numbers. World of Warcraft is estimated to attract more than one million players each day, while Final Fantasy XIV also maintains a large global audience. Even so, RuneScape’s growth in 2025 marked a reversal after years of slower momentum.

Community Focus And Leadership Changes

Jagex staff have attributed the resurgence in part to the game’s emphasis on community. Game designer Molly Mason said the studio often refers to “RuneScapiness” to describe the tone and feel of the game, pointing to British humour and a style reminiscent of Monty Python as defining features.

That focus has been reinforced under Jagex chief executive Jon Bellamy, who took over in March and is himself a long-time player. Bellamy said he approached the role with the perspective of a veteran user, identifying long-standing issues he believed needed attention.

One of the most significant decisions under his leadership was giving players a vote on whether to remove many in-game purchases, commonly known as microtransactions. These purchases are a major revenue source for modern games, but are frequently criticised by players. RuneScape users voted overwhelmingly to remove them.

Bellamy acknowledged the financial risk involved, saying the decision carried real implications for the business. He said the studio was taking a long-term view, focusing on integrity-based updates and sustained growth over a 10- to 15-year horizon.

Gameplay Changes And Player Response

Recent updates have included interface improvements, changes to combat consistency, and the removal of systems that encouraged daily log-ins. Bellamy said Old School RuneScape had become the fastest-growing MMO, a claim he described as unexpected given the game’s age.

Players interviewed by the BBC said the studio’s willingness to listen had helped rebuild trust. Megan, a RuneScape streamer with around 20,000 followers on Twitch, said the game’s success came from being shaped with its community rather than simply for it.

She and others also highlighted the social element as a major draw. Players described forming long-term friendships and relationships through the game, including marriages and relocations across continents.

Ryan, a content creator known as The RS Guy with around 80,000 subscribers on YouTube, said he met his wife through RuneScape. He described the game as something that had matured alongside its players, developing through successes and setbacks over time.

Developers said that enduring connection helps explain why players often return after long breaks. Mason said the studio has a saying that players never truly quit RuneScape, but instead step away temporarily, with their characters and progress waiting whenever they return.

Featured image credits: Roboflow Universe

