PowerDMARC Launches Hosted DKIM Analytics with DKIM Key Health Overview

PowerDMARC, a leading provider of email authentication and domain security solutions, announced the launch of Hosted DKIM Analytics, designed to help organizations gain deeper visibility into DKIM performance, key hygiene, and real-world email authentication outcomes across their domains. It’s a rare capability in the email authentication space, pairing DKIM performance analytics with DKIM key health visibility in one dashboard.

Despite DKIM being a foundational component of email authentication, many organizations struggle to monitor how DKIM selectors, keys, and sending services perform over time. DKIM Analytics Reporting addresses this challenge by transforming DKIM data into actionable insights, enabling teams to proactively identify issues that may impact security or deliverability.

The new feature provides centralized visibility into DKIM activity, including selector-level and sending-service performance, DKIM pass rates, signed versus unsigned email volume, flexible time-range analysis, and exportable reports for audits and internal reviews.

A core component of DKIM Analytics is the DKIM Key Health Overview, which delivers visual insights into the state of DKIM keys across all monitored domains. This overview helps organizations quickly identify risks and maintain strong DKIM hygiene by highlighting:

Key Length : to identify weak or non-compliant cryptographic keys

: to identify weak or non-compliant cryptographic keys Key Rotation : to assess whether DKIM keys are rotated within recommended timeframes

: to assess whether DKIM keys are rotated within recommended timeframes Key Usage: to distinguish actively signing selectors from inactive or unused keys

Commenting on the launch, Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC, said:

“DKIM issues often go unnoticed until they start affecting deliverability or security. With our advanced DKIM Analytics, we wanted to give organizations clear, practical visibility into how their DKIM configuration behaves in the real world – from selector performance to key health, so they can act early, stay compliant, and reduce operational risk.”

By combining DKIM performance monitoring with key health visibility in a single dashboard, DKIM Analytics enables organizations to improve email authentication outcomes and minimize DKIM misconfigurations at scale.