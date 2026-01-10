Synido Announces the Live Dock A30, a Wireless Musical Instrument Recording Converter with Built-in Effects for Live Performance, Streaming, and Creation

Synido, an innovator in portable music creation and live audio solutions, today announces the upcoming release of the Synido Live Dock A30 , a compact wireless musical instrument recording converter designed for cable-free performance, live streaming, and mobile recording. Scheduled for release in January 2026, the Live Dock A30 brings together professional-grade wireless transmission, built-in sound effects, and seamless mobile compatibility in a single, portable system.

Wireless Freedom for Modern Musicians and Creators

The Live Dock A30 operates on a 5.8 GHz professional wireless frequency, delivering stable transmission over distances of more than 20 meters with ultra-low latency as low as 6 ms. Equipped with 24Bit/96KHz lossless sampling, the overtones of the guitar and the low frequency of the bass can be presented in their original flavor. This ensures that every note, rhythm, and performance detail remains tightly synchronized, making the A30 ideal for live performance, rehearsals, and real-time content creation without the limitations of traditional cables.

Supporting high-quality digital audio processing, the A30 preserves the natural tone and dynamics of instruments such as guitar, bass, ukulele, and electro-acoustic instruments, allowing musicians to move freely on stage or during recording sessions.

Built-in Effects for Instant Sound Shaping

Designed to simplify setup and creativity, the Live Dock A30 features built-in effects processing, supporting both instrument and vocal reverb. Three dedicated sound modes — Guitar, Piano, and Drums — allow users to quickly adapt the system to different instruments and performance styles without external processors or complex software.

With intuitive onboard controls, musicians and streamers can adjust key sound parameters in real time, achieving a polished and expressive sound directly from the hardware.

Designed for Live Streaming and Mobile Recording

The Live Dock A30 is optimized for modern mobile workflows. Bluetooth backing track support enables wireless accompaniment from smartphones and other devices, allowing users to record or stream instrument and accompaniment simultaneously.

Thanks to its plug-and-play design, the A30 works seamlessly with smartphones, tablets, and computers without the need for driver installation. Real-time monitoring with an independent monitoring switch ensures precise sound control during live sessions, recordings, or broadcasts.

Reliable Power and Portable Design

Built for long sessions and demanding environments, the Live Dock A30 offers up to 6 hours of continuous use on a single charge and supports charging while recording, ensuring uninterrupted performance during rehearsals, live streams, or extended recording sessions.

Its compact, lightweight form factor makes it easy to carry and integrate into any setup — from home studios and mobile rigs to live stages and outdoor performances.

Ideal for Multiple Use Scenarios

Live Performance: Cable-free instrument connection with stable, low-latency wireless transmission

Live Streaming: Real-time monitoring, built-in effects, and Bluetooth accompaniment

Mobile Recording: Plug-and-play operation with phones, tablets, and computers

Content Creation: Simple setup for demos, short-form videos, and music creation on the go

From beginners recording their first demos to experienced musicians performing live, the Live Dock A30 is designed to be a reliable and intuitive music companion.

About Synido

Synido is committed to developing innovative and user-friendly audio tools that empower musicians and creators worldwide. With the launch of the Synido Live Dock A30, Synido continues to push the boundaries of portable recording technology—offering creators greater freedom, flexibility, and creative control anytime, anywhere.

For more information about the Synido Live Dock A30, please visit www.synido.com .