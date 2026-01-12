Nissan Records £888m Loss In UK After Asset Write Down

Nissan’s UK business posted a pre tax loss of £888m for the year ending 31 March 2025 after cutting the book value of its equipment, with the Sunderland based car maker citing electrification challenges and rising competition as key factors behind the decline.

The loss followed a £656m impairment charge applied to fixed assets such as machinery, which Nissan said had fallen in value. The company said the devaluation reflected difficulties in shifting its model range toward electric vehicles and pressure from competing manufacturers.

Despite the loss, Nissan said it received a £900m capital injection from its parent company, Nissan Holdings UK Limited, which it said was intended to strengthen its balance sheet and return it to a positive net asset position. The accounts show the funding was provided in direct response to the impairment charge and to support ongoing operations.

Nissan said it has begun its global Re Nissan recovery strategy and is continuing to invest in new electric models. A company spokesperson said that in 2025 Nissan launched two new electric vehicles in Europe and introduced its third generation e POWER technology on the Nissan Qashqai. The spokesperson added that in the coming fiscal year the company plans to add two more electric vehicles under the Re Nissan plan.

Sales also declined during the year. Turnover fell from £7.36bn to £6.63bn, reflecting lower revenue alongside the asset write down.

In February 2025 the company cancelled a night shift on one of its production lines at the Sunderland plant. Nissan said at the time that the change did not lead to job losses. Even so, the average number of production staff fell by 309 over the year, from 3,758 to 3,449.

Nissan said its workforce levels change as part of normal operations at a large manufacturing business and that the reduction was due to general business efficiency rather than a single event.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

